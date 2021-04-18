The Athens Bulldogs' bats were hot again, and their winning streak grew by another game.
Athens scored a five-inning Saturday victory over New Lexington, 13-3, to improve to 13-2.
The Bulldogs have won 13 games in a row, continuing their red-hot streak.
Athens scored five in the first and two in the second for a 7-0 lead.
The Panthers scored two runs in the third, but Athens tacked on six in the fourth to lead 13-2.
New Lexington scored a run in the top of the fifth, but it wasn't enough to push the game to another winning as Athens led by 10 runs.
The Bulldogs had 13 hits, with five being doubles and one a triple.
Ashleigh James was 3 for 3 with four RBIs and a run, hitting a double.
Olivia Banks was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI, also hitting a double.
Kendra Hammonds was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Abbi Ervin was 2 for 2 with a walk and run, hitting a triple.
Kateyanne Walburn hit a double, driving in two runs. Kayla Hammonds had a single, walk, RBI and two runs scored.
Taylor Orcutt hit a double, while Autumn Hembree added a single. Zoey Johnson scored a run.
Banks got the win in the pitching circle, going all five innings. She pitched to contact, as the Panthers didn't strikeout but Banks also didn't walk a batter. She scattered seven hits and the Bulldogs only made one error in the field.
Athens 4, Vinton County 1
The Athens Bulldogs are halfway home in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Athens stretched its winning streak to 12 games, beating Vinton County 4-1 on Friday.
The Bulldogs (12-2 overall) complete the first round of TVC-Ohio games at a perfect 6-0.
The contest against the Vikings was scoreless until the Bulldogs scored twice in the bottom of the third inning. They added another run in the fifth to lead 3-0, then a final fun in the sixth.
The Vikings' lone run came in the top of the seventh inning.
Ashleigh James won her eighth game of the winning streak with seven innings in the pitching circle. She struck out 11 and walked three, allowing eight hits and an earned run.
Athens had nine hits in the win, including four for extra bases.
Olivia Banks was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, hitting a triple.
Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 3, scoring a run and hitting a double.
Autumn Hembree was 2 for 3 with a run scored.
Olivia Kaiser hit a double, driving in two runs. Abbi Ervin had a single and RBI, while Taylor Orcutt hit a single.
Abby Faught took the loss in the pitching circle for the Vikings, going 4 1-3 innings. She allowed three earned runs on six hits, a walk and four strikeouts.
Kerrigan Ward pitched the final 1 2-3 innings, giving up a run on three hits.
The Vikings had eight hits, with Breanna Sexton hitting two singles. Taylor Houdasheldt hit a double and drove in a run.
