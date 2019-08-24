The Athens boys’ soccer team hosted the Gallia Academy Blue Devils on Thursday evening, coming away 6-0 winners in a game that was never in doubt. It was the opening game of the season for the 2018 regional finalists, who saw their game against Warren earlier in the week postponed due to severe weather.
The Bulldogs dominated possession and opportunities throughout the first half and struck early on a nice team effort. About 7 minutes into the game, Braulio Rosas-Clouse received a pass from the defense on the right side around mid-field. The sophomore played a perfect pass to striker Danny Goetz in the middle of the field about 20 yards from the goal. Goetz one touched the ball to a sprinting Andrew Lewis, who calmly dispatched the ball low into the back of the net to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
A few minutes after Lewis’ strike, the Bulldogs (1-0) almost hit pay dirt again when Donovan O’Malley found himself about 15 yards from goal with the goalie out. The junior took a chance but Blue Devils defender Andre Toler, who had stepped back to cover the goal, headed O’Malley’s shot over the crossbar.
Athens had several more chances over the next 10 minutes, including shots by Will Pigman, Zane Walker and Goetz. Finally, with 15:10 left in the half, the Bulldogs hard work paid dividends. Pigman collected a free ball in the middle of the field and fired a shot from 30 yards out that the ‘keeper couldn’t get his hands on, putting the Bulldogs up 2-0. Then, less than 3 minutes later, Nicko Moulton created a scoring opportunity from pure hustle.
Moulton, playing left mid field, was in a foot race with a Blue Devil defender trying to reach a ball deep in Gallia territory. As the ball was about to go over the end-line, Moulton slid to the ball, sending it back to the PK spot. Freshman Brady Jaunarajs received the ball and chipped the keeper to put the score at 3-0 heading into halftime.
Throughout the contest, the game was played almost entirely in the Blue Devil’s end of the field thanks in large part to the solid defensive effort put forth by Zach Riefler, Wes Dodrill, Will Matters, Moss Leobker-Conrad, Zane Evans and Brian Johnson. When called upon, goalkeeper Finn Mitchell stood his ground with multiple diving, sprawling and one-handed saves. Throughout the evening, the Bulldogs effort was helped by their deep bench with Papa Hughes, Charlie Strohm and Andy Pagan contributing solid minutes.
The second half started much like the first with Athens dominating and getting chances early. This time, the first goal came in the form of a penalty kick. O’Malley was deep in Gallia territory when he was fouled in the box. The referee pointed to the penalty spot and the Bulldogs called upon Dodrill. The center defender calmly approached the spot and beat the ‘keeper to his left with a low hard shot; Athens 4-0.
The penultimate goal of the match started with a pass from Goetz to Jaunarajs who delivered a hard shot at close range which was deflected by the ‘keeper. Jaunarajs pounced on the rebound and was not going to be denied on his second chance, giving the hosts a 5-0 lead.
The final tally for the Bulldogs came with a pass from Pigman to Goetz, who dispatched a low, hard shot to the ‘keeper’s right from about 15 yards out to settle the score at 6-0.
On Tuesday night, The Athens’ JV team was victorious over visiting Warren by 10-0 margin, on goals by Luke Frost (2), Eric Carpenter (2), Colin Anderson (2), Luke Scanlan (2), Walji Dadem and Jaunarajs. The varsity game was suspended after 11 minutes of play with the score tied 0-0. The remainder of the game will be played on Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs are back in action next Tuesday night with an away game against Zane Trace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.