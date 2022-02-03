The Athens Bulldogs aren't going to win another Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title this winter.
However, Athens continues to have a say in how the league race will shape up down the stretch.
Athens defeated the Meigs Marauders, 61-46, on Tuesday inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Meigs falls to 10-6 and 5-3 in the TVC-Ohio with the defeat. The Marauders are two games behind league-leader Vinton County in the race.
Meigs, Alexander and Wellston all lost league games at Athens during the regular season.
Meigs led 12-10 after one quarter, but Athens dominated the second quarter to lead 30-17 at halftime. The Bulldogs continue to inch ahead, 43-28 going to the fourth quarter.
Nathan Shadik was hot for Athens (5-12, 4-5 TVC-Ohio), scoring 22 points on 7 of 16 shooting. He was four of six from 3-point range with seven rebounds and two steals.
Derrick Welsh added 16 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.
Landon Wheatley added 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Levi Neal had eight points with Sam Goldsberry adding four points.
Brayden Stanley led Meigs with 10 points, with Braylon Harrison adding eight points. Brody Butcher had seven points and Coulter Cleland six points.
