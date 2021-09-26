The Athens Bulldogs served up a crowd-pleasing game on Saturday at Joe Burrow Stadium, topping the Philo Electrics 3-1.
The Electrics registered first on the scoreboard, just five minutes into the game. Philo senior Ali Carpenter maneuvered around Athens defender Khyla Brannon and directed a shot that snuck past Athens goal keeper Kayla Hammonds.
However, the Bulldogs were quick to respond. Tess Wilhelm and Chloe Clevinger, controlling the midfield, each sent passes to right forward, Angela Owens, who mounted two shots on goal, although neither penetrated the pipes. Within five minutes, the Bulldogs equalized the score when defender Ava Kristofo jettisoned the ball thirty yards up the sideline where it was acquired by left forward, Quinn Murphy, who outpaced her defender and ripped the shot into the nearside of the net.
A few moments later, Chloe Clevinger made a decisive pass from the defensive holding position to midfielder Tess Wilhelm; Wilhem pivoted, shielding the ball from her defender, and sent a through ball to Kendra Hammonds. Hammonds delivered the shot, but it was easily trapped by Philo goal keeper Kierston Harper. With ten minutes left in the half, the Bulldogs intensity translated to another score. This time with Quinn Murphy transporting it down the right flank and centering it to Annie Moulton who punched it into the back right corner of the net.
By halftime, the Bulldogs had accrued 14 shots (additional shots taken by Tess Wilhem, Khyla Brannon, Bella Sutton, Wynne Dodrill and Osha Backus) to the Electrics’ three.
Coach Jason Schroer sees his team as hitting their stride. He said, “We’ve been working on opening it up and widening the field of play, and we did that well today. We played good soccer.”
He also acknowledged that his coaching staff (Toby Ojo and Alex Kelly) “made some really good decisions and adjustments early on when they noticed Philo was playing such a high defensive line.”
The second half had a similar storyline. Philo kicked off pressing the Athens defense using Philo forward Ali Carpenter’s speed up the sideline. However, most attempts were foiled by Athens defenders Ava Kristofco, Julia Dick, Kateyanne Walburn and Jo Burtuna. Athens held Philo to two shots in the half. Athens had a few good looks throughout the half. Quinn Murphy showed tenacity carrying the ball through heavy Philo traffic with several crosses into the box. But Philo defenders intercepted many of these crosses.
Eventually, Athens capitalized on a direct kick by Ava Kirstofco at midfield. It sailed over the 20-yard line and was tapped by Wynne Dodrill to Annie Moulton who used her left foot to cast it past the Philo keeper, bringing the score to 3-1. For the remainder of the half, Athens continued to press hard. Forwards, Bella Sutton and Wynne Dodrill, each had episodes of eluding a Philo defender and launching a shot, but none got past Harper.
When describing the difference between this game and last (which was a 0-0 tie), Murphy stated, “We just connected passes a lot better and were more focused. We really needed a win so that was great!.”
Moulton was asked how they outplayed the Electrics’ defense. She stated “we defeated them with speed today. We made good decisions, made the most of their mistakes, and kept our heads focused.
This game brings the Bulldogs’ record to 2-6-2. They travel to Logan Elm on Monday.
