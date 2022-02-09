The Athens girls basketball team picked up a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victory on Monday.
Athens rolled to a 48-30 win over the Wellston Golden Rockets inside of McAfee Gymnasium.
The win improved Athens' record to 5-14 and 5-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens led 15-6 after one quarter and 24-12 at halftime. The Bulldogs won the fourth quarter 21-3 to lead 45-16 going to the final quarter.
Haylie Mills led Athens with 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting with 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Kesi Federspiel added 12 points, three steals and three assists. Bailey Davis had 10 points and two steals.
Kianna Benton also had seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Harper Bennett added two points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Asa Holcombe had two points, six rebounds and an assist.
