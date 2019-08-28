The Athens boys’ soccer team traveled to Chillicothe to play the Zane Trace Pioneers on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were coming off a 6-0 victory against Gallia Academy, and the Pioneer game was in many ways a repeat of the game against the Blue Devils. The Bulldogs dominated throughout the match and the game was never in doubt.
Their first chance came off a corner-kick by Braulio Rosas-Clouse just 4 minutes into the game. The crossed ball eventually made it to Brian Johnson, about 15 yards out, who delivered a low shot wide of goal. The ‘Dogs had numerous chances for the next seven minutes and finally broke through around the 29-minute mark. Danny Goetz had the ball about 20 yards out and drove to the endline, where he squared the ball back to the penalty spot. Donovan O’Malley was there, with a defender on him, and one-touched the pass into the back of the net for Athens’ first goal of the evening.
After that initial goal, the Bulldogs were relentless in their attack on the Pioneers, with Will Pigman, Andrew Lewis, Nicko Moulton, Rosas-Clouse, and Brady Jaunarajs all having good looks. The match continued to be played almost entirely in the Pioneer’s end. When Zane Trace did push out, the defensive unit of Zach Riefler, Wes Dodrill, Will Matters, Moss Leobker-Conrad, Johnson, Zane Evans sent the ball right back to the offense to start another attack.
Athens’ second goal came on a penalty kick. The Pioneers were called for a handball in the box and, in a repeat of Athens’s first match, the Bulldogs called on center-back Dodrill to take the kick. It was déjà vu all over again as Dodrill beat the ‘keeper, putting the Bulldogs up 2-0.
Athens’ final tally in the first half came off a corner kick. Lewis struck the kick form the left corner, and Leobker-Conrad charged in from behind the pack to head the ball past the ‘keeper and give the Bulldogs a 3-0 advantage.
The second half played out very much like the first, with Athens dominating possession and delivering a barrage of shots. Their first goal, about 4 minutes into the second half, started when Riefler stole the ball about midfield and played Pigman, who delivered an excellent pass to Goetz about 20 yards out. The senior made a couple of moves and beat the ‘keeper with a low hard shot for the ‘Dogs fourth goal.
Less than 5 minutes later, Goetz stuck again, this time off a cross from Lewis after the junior had made a strong run down the right side.
The last goal for Athens saw goalkeeper Finn Mitchell get the assist. Mitchell punted the ball past mid-field. Brady Jaunarajs ran on to the ball and worked his way between two defenders to get a shot off that netted Athens their sixth goal of the evening.
Throughout the game, Athens again got important contributions from their deep bench with Mason Mauzy, Owen Buckley, Papa Hughes, Luke Scanlan, Charlie Strohm all getting significant playing time and more than holding their own against the Pioneers. This group was playing well in the latter part of the second half, but unfortunately the match was cut short with 20 minutes remaining after lightening was spotted in the area.
The team returned to action on Wednesday, to finish a match against Warren that was likewise postponed due to inclement weather.
