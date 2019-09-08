LANCASTER — On the strength of a pair of hat tricks from senior attackers, the Athens boys’ soccer team upended Fairfield Union by a score of 6-1 Saturday afternoon in Lancaster.
Brian Johnson and Danny Goetz scored three goals apiece to keep the Bulldogs (6-0) undefeated on the year, while handing Fairfield Union (2-4-1) their second loss of the season to an Athens County-based opponent.
Head coach Simon Diki’s charges were on the front foot early, peppering the Falcons’ goal with a handful of shots inside the first ten minutes. Goetz, Johnson and Donovan O’Malley all put good looks wide of target, while Fairfield Union goalkeeper Tyler McClellan made a leaping, two-handed save on a volley attempt by Will Pigman.
The breakthrough came in the 12th minute, when Moss Leobker-Conrad sprung Goetz free on the right side. Battling with his defender, the striker hooked in a cross toward the penalty spot, where Johnson had ghosted in between the lines. After a sublime first touch, the winger roofed his effort past a hopeless McClellan to make it 1-0.
The Bulldogs, as they had already against Zane Trace and Gallia Academy, seemed poised to use their opening strike as a springboard to a comfortable victory. However, just four minutes after Johnson’s tally, the home side stunned the visitors with some solid play down the right flank.
Fairfield Union’s Cade Groce sprayed a diagonal ball to Carter Thompson, who took a positive first touch to round the Athens defense. Blazing into the penalty area, he struck a close-range bullet into the upper corner to level things at 1-1.
The Bulldogs didn’t hang their heads for long, however, and went ahead for good on a quick brace from Goetz. The first goal came courtesy of an assist from goalkeeper Finn Mitchell — his fourth of the season — who punted deep downfield after collecting a roller into his box. Goetz latched onto a misplay from one of the Fairfield Union center backs, and found himself isolated against the Falcons’ left back. After taking a long touch around him, the speedy senior tucked his effort calmly into the bottom corner.
Barely a minute later, Goetz struck again. This time it was Pigman feeding him with a crafty scoop between defenders, and, like he’d done on the previous play, Goetz made no mistake with a low finish past McClellan.
Johnson completed his own brace before the end of the half, when he posted up to receive a long throw-in from Pigman. McClellan came out to knock the ball off Johnson’s foot, but the Athens winger responded first. With several defenders retreating to the open goal, Johnson again put his finish high and out of reach, giving the Bulldogs a commanding 4-1 advantage.
Athens came inches from posting a five-spot before halftime, but Andrew Lewis’ effort off a through ball from Andy Pagan pinged the woodwork as time expired.
Facing a dubious uphill battle, Fairfield Union could have been forgiven for folding, but nonetheless put forth a strong effort in the opening minutes of the second half. Center-back Samuel Bernard saw his free kick deflected just wide of net at the 33:30 mark, then hammered a volley over the bar on the ensuing corner kick. Minutes later, Bernard combined with Ronald Rowley and Jackson Alexander to slice up the Bulldog midfield, leading to a sharp-angle try that Thompson could not keep on target. Finally, Bernard had a chip-shot attempt headed off the goal line by Athens’ Nicko Moulton, who had got himself in perfect position to read the play.
Despite the valiant efforts from the hosts, it was the visitors — and the combination of Johnson and Goetz — that slammed the door shut on the evening’s festivities. Midway through the second stanza, Johnson received a pass from freshman Brady Jaunarajs and spun his defender to the middle. The senior then slid Goetz a well-weighted through ball that left the striker in a foot race with a Falcon defender. Like he had in the first half, Goetz outpaced his counterpart before tapping the ball past McClellan.
The nightcap came with 11 minutes remaining, when Jaunarajs picked out Johnson with a throw-in near the top of the box. Johnson’s left-footed curler found the side netting, sending the final score to 6-1.
Athens returns to action on Tuesday evening, when the Bulldogs play host to Parkersburg at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., following the JV match at 5:30.
SCORING
1st 28:36 Athens Brian Johnson (1-0)
1st 24:55 Fairfield Union Carter Thompson (1-1)
1st 18:19 Athens Danny Goetz (2-1)
1st 17:12 Athens Danny Goetz (3-1)
1st 13:29 Athens Brian Johnson (4-1)
2nd 31:16 Athens Danny Goetz (5-1)
2nd 11:10 Athens Brian Johnson (6-1)
SAVES
Athens 3 (Finn Mitchell 2, Nicko Moulton 1)
Fairfield Union 9 (Tyler McClellan 9)
