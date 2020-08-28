It is generally considered a bad idea to tempt karma.
The Panthers of Miami Trace found that to be true on Thursday night at Joe Burrow Stadium in The Plains.
In this case, it was not cosmic retribution that was seeking payment, it was Athens junior midfielder, Karma Fugate. Fugate led the Bulldogs with two goals in their 4-1 win over the Panthers, the Bulldogs’ first win of the season.
Of course, Fugate was not working alone. The Bulldog frontline was ably staffed by fellow junior Osha Backus and senior Kella Rice, along with a pair of sophomores, Angela Owens and Annie Moulton. The Bulldog offense pushed hard into the Panther territory early, and kept up the pressure, racking up 12 shots on goal and many more runs all of which kept Panther goalie Keeley Ramirez quite busy.
Less than three minutes into the game, Backus received the ball and made a blistering run up the near sideline and deep into the corner, before a crisp cutback and cross directly to the center of the goal. A pair of Panther defenders hesitated for a split second before passing the ball out of the box. That split second was all the time Fugate needed to get into position to intercept the ball and pound the ball into the waiting net.
Less than five minutes later, the Bulldogs found the back of the net again when Owens spotted sophomore Tess Wilhelm in a small opening in front of the goal.
A laser-guided pass to Wilhelm from Owens allowed the Bulldogs to put the second goal on the board. Energized by this success, the Bulldogs kept firing, racking up four more shots on goal and giving the Panther defense a workout.
The next fifteen minutes passed with a determined Panther team struggling to sneak past the Bulldog defense. Senior Sophia Atherton led her defense with the wisdom expected of a seasoned veteran. Assisted in her job by Ava Kristofco, Julia Dick and Isley Newton, the Bulldog defense seemed determined to give goalkeeper Nikki Bean the night off, only allowing two shots on goal the entire first half.
A long clear by Newton up to Backus set up a familiar scene, as once more Backus drove deep into the corner before finding Fugate fifteen yards in front of the goal. Fugate fired again, and the Bulldogs went up 3-0.
Coach Schroer gave Fugate and Backus a break late in the half and gave a Moulton and Kyla Kinnard the chance to show if they had been paying attention to the lesson. They had. This time it was Kinnard who drove to the corner before releasing a shot of her own. Ramirez was able to come off the line to get her gloves on the ball, but could not hold onto it. The ball slipped out of her hands and right into the path of Moulton, who dribbled the ball over the goal line. Halftime found the Bulldogs up 4-0.
Miami Trace came out determined the second half and both defenses earned their keep. The first twenty-five minutes of the half , the ball spent most of the time in the middle of the field, though the Panthers did manage to break through the Bulldog’s defense to get off four shots on goal, all of which Bean was able to stop.
The Panthers achieved a pair of corner kicks as well, but both times the Bean snagged the ball from the air before the Panther offense could capitalize. The ferocity of the game built steadily as both teams struggled to gain the upper hand. A Bulldog infraction for obstruction in the box led to a Miami Trace penalty kick with 14:38 remaining. Senior Magarah Bloom rocketed the ball into the back of the net past the diving Bean, scoring the Panthers’ lone goal of the evening.
The Bulldogs managed to put 19 shots on goal for the game. Though Backus never got to hear her name called over the speakers for scoring a goal, she deserves much of the credit for setting up many of the 19 shots.
Backus said “I’ve only been playing soccer for three years now and one of the main things they taught me was to take it down and cross or negative. And I think all that practice and determination paid off tonight”.
We the fans agree Osha, it definitely paid off tonight.
The Bulldogs take their 1-1-0 record to Wheelersburg on Saturday to take on the Wheelersburg Pirates, before returning home to take on cross-county rivals, the Alexander Spartans on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.