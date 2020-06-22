The Athens Attack lost both games of a doubleheader against Wood County on Sunday.
Athens dropped the first game, 8-7, before falling 3-1 in the second game.
Athens is 3-3 after its third loss in a row.
Athens fell behind 7-0 in the first game before trying to rally back. Wood County scored four runs in the top of the third and three more in the top of the fourth inning.
Athens answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth and would trail 8-7 after scoring three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Athens had eight hits in the game, with Rece Lonas going 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk. Jack Cornwell went 2 for 3 — including a double — with a run, walk and RBI. Nate Trainer had a hit, run and drew a walk. Levi Parsons added a run, hit, RBI and a walk while Reece Wallace had a hit, run, RBI and a walk. Shane McDade drew a walk, scored a run and collected an RBI.
Lonas started and took the loss, pitching 2 2-3 innings. He allowed four runs on four hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Cameron Niece allowed three runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1-3 innings. Will Ginder allowed one run over the final three innings.
Trip Barkley started and pitched four innings for Wood County, allowed four runs on four hits and five walks. Andrew Woofter allowed three runs in three innings of relief.
Eli Reeves led Wood County with three hits and two runs scored.
The second game was a pitching duel, with three early runs standing up for Wood County.
Wood County scored two in the first and added another run in the third for a 3-0 lead.
Athens scored its run in the sixth, but could get no closer.
Preston Hayes started on the mound for Athens, working four innings. He allowed three runs on five hits and two strikeouts. Wallace pitched the final two shutout innings, allowing a hit.
Kyle Moore was Wood County's winning pitcher. He started and lasted six innings, surrendering a run on five hits and two walks. Blake McMullin pitched a scoreless seventh — striking out two batters — for the save.
Lonas was 2 for 3 at the plate for Athens. Trainer added a double and an RBI. Cornwell scored Athens' run, while Niese and Wallace each hit singles. Peyton Gail drew two walks.
Wood County improved to 4-0 on the summer, and will meet again on July 8 at Rannow Field.
Athens will host Alexander on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Rannow Field, then will travel to Warren on Wednesday.
Athens will be at the Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament in Chillicothe on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Athens hosted Jackson last Thursday, and led 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth before weather suspended the contest. It will resume at 6 p.m. on July 1, prior to a regularly scheduled meeting between the two schools.
