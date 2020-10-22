HILLSBORO — The Bulldogs arrived in Hillsboro Tuesday night to a misty, foggy, and wet field for the first round Division II tournament game.
As the teams prepared, the fans from both sides chatted about their team and their chances for a victory. Both teams had experienced highs and lows in their season, but both sides agreed that they were evenly matched and it should be a good game.
At the opening whistle, Hillsboro attacked full-force as their frontline used their speed to push the Bulldogs back on their heels, managing to rip off a shot in the first 30 second. Senior keeper Nikki Bean was ready for the shot, and with the ball safely in her firm grip, she thought to herself “This is going to be a great game!”. She was not mistaken.
The Bulldogs recovered from the initial onslaught of the Hillsboro offense quickly and rushed the goal with Bean’s half-field punt. The Bulldog frontline used all of their skills to drive deep into Hillsboro territory again and again.
Whenever the Hillsboro defense allowed her space, Osha Backus was a Flo-Jo like rocket at full tilt up the sideline. Tess Wilhelm wrangled her way through the defense to give her wings a target and coordinate the passing from the midfield. Annie Moulton’s ball handling skills proved to be invaluable as she threaded her way up the near sideline leaving Hillsboro defenders in her wake. Kella Rice and Kendra Hammonds relieved the forwards regularly, adding their skills and drive to the Bulldog field.
While the frontline was making runs, it fell to the Bulldog midfield to set up the plays and shots, and they proved once again that they were up to the task. Senior midfielder Elena Delach gave everything for her team, as she battled physically and mentally near centerfield throughout the entire game. The number of steals, interceptions and deflections attributed to Delach throughout the game would have required a dedicated statistician, as she clearly defined that she had no intention of letting this be her final game.
Also controlling the midfield for the Bulldogs was Chloe Clevenger, a sophomore speedster with endless heart. Karma Fugate, the Bulldogs’ high scorer for the season centered the midfield and connected the tireless work of Clevenger and Delach to the forward line. Fugate upheld her title as shot leader as she sent seven shots towards the net over the course of the game.
Throughout the first half, the teams used the entire pitch, as neither team was able to dominate. Shots and saves were nearly equal on each end of the field. The Bulldogs had eight shots on goal while Bean managed seven saves. As the halftime buzzer sounded, the teams were locked in a 0-0 tie.
The Bulldog defense has been solid throughout the season, and Tuesday’s game was no exception. Senior center back Sophia Atherton has anchored the middle of the field solidly this season and continued that streak against Hillsboro.
The Bulldog coaching staff relied once more on Atherton’s powerful kicks for both corner and free kicks throughout the game. The right wing was played throughout the game by sophomore Isley Newton. Though the Hillsboro player coming at Newton was fast, she struggled to get past Newton's outlaw styled defensive game of prediction. The left side of the field could best be called a Clash of Titans as Bulldog wing Julia Dick refused to give up any ground and repeatedly engaged with the charging Hillsboro forward. Dick never gave an inch and most times stopped the attempt dead. On the rare occasions when Dick needed a break from the play, she was relieved by Kyla Kinnard. Kinnard has spent most of her year playing in the offense, but you could not tell that on Tuesday, as her determination and finesse were both clearly obvious to the fans.
Junior Ava Kristofco backed up the defense line, a position that she has honed to near perfection throughout this season. Throughout the entire game, you could hear Kristofco calling for cover, directing plays and communicating with her defense. She played one of the strongest games the fans have seen on Tuesday night.
Behind all the Bulldog players, guarding the net stood senior goalkeeper Nikki Bean. A four year varsity goalkeeper, Bean was determined to use all of her skills to lead her team as far as they could go. Throughout the game she could be heard directing and encouraging her teammates, when she wasn’t making one of the fifteen saves she had or the multiple runs into the top of the box to end Hillsboro intrusions.
The second half once again proved that these were nearly evenly matched teams, both physically and skillfully. The physicality of the game began to take a toll on the players and the infraction calls were common.
A Hillsboro infraction beyond the top of the box brought Fugate to take the kick, 8:23 into the half. Fugate’s kick sailed over the line of Hillsboro defenders and while the keeper managed to get hands on the ball, she was unable to change its trajectory as it slipped under the top bar and the tie was broken.
The Bulldogs were up, but still needed to hold off Hillsboro for another 30 minutes. The next ten minutes would pass with only Hillsboro managing to get a shot, which Bean stopped. Hillsboro continued to invade Bulldog territory, eventually finding their way into the goal box. In the ensuing chaos, a shot flew out of the scrum of players, as Bean was diving towards the ball. The ball glanced her fingertips, but found the net. The game was tied once again, 1-1.
With twenty minutes remaining to play, both teams used every last ounce of stamina, skill, and grit to gain the upperhand. The Bulldogs were able to get off three more shots, but all were repelled by the Hillsboro keeper.
As the clock ticked down, each team fought with every last bit of energy to pull ahead. A Hillsboro player managed to slip past the Bulldogs and a split second opening near the top of the box allowed her to get off a shot. The ball rocketed towards the top bar, as Bean reached skyward, the ball ricocheted from underneath of the top bar making a pinging sound that could be heard from the stands and to the ground landing behind the goal line.
Fate intervened and Hillsboro pulled ahead with 1:17 remaining on the clock. Wilhelm would manage to get one more shot off for the Bulldogs before time ran out, but it would be Hillsboro who would take the 2-1 victory.
The Bulldogs played a winning game, but it was not to be. Delach felt that “Our last game was tough as both teams were equally matched. We played our best, but they just got lucky in that last shot, and slipped a goal past us.”.
Atherton echoed her feelings that “It was an evenly matched game.” She continued that “We stayed positive throughout the match and played as we knew how.”
As the Bulldogs (5-10-0) gathered at the sidelines for one last time this season, there were many tears. A casual glance over the scene showed an entire spectrum of emotions on the ladies’ faces. There was the expected disappointment, some anger, and of course there was sadness. But if you looked a little closer, you could see joy and pride gleaming through. If you listened closely you could hear laughter and jokes and happiness over the sobs. The team was hurt, saddened by the loss, but as Coach Welser put it “It hurts because you did not deserve to lose! You gave it everything you had, and that is why it hurts.”
Coach Paul Swaim, when addressing the team after the game said “We have four seniors that are leaving some very big shoes to fill.”
The Bulldog seniors had many kind words for their team. Atherton spoke highly of both her team and the fans, “I couldn’t be more proud of how much our team has improved and progressed this season. I’m honored to have gotten the privilege to play with these strong and talented bulldogs. Thank you to our fantastic fans for the love and support through our journey.”
Rice, looking back on her time with the team “I never realized how fast time was going by. I wish I could restart the clock and play soccer beginning freshman year, but I’m so proud and happy to have played these past two seasons and I am very thankful.”
Delach expressed her love for her team as well “I love this team more than anything and I’m gonna miss everyone so much. We might not have had the best season, but I couldn’t be happier to be part of this team.”
Bean summed it up “The team played hard, that’s why the loss cut so deep. We ended the game the same way we started it, with our team cheer. I’m damn proud of my girls, I’m proud of how they’ve grown as athletes and as people. I’ve done all that I could in my six years as the Athens keeper and I have taught Patty (Yandrich) all that I could, and I know she will make me proud.”
As the Bulldog seniors made their way off of the field for the final time, their thoughts were not only on the game just played, but on the memories of all the games played and the times shared, that will forever be linked to that 60 by 110 yard long patch of turf that was their home, at least for a little while.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.