The Athens Bulldogs enjoyed another 5-0 win during Tuesday's home opener.
The Athens tennis team earned a 5-0 sweep over Logan.
The Bulldogs are 3-0 on the season with three 5-0 sweeps. Athens only dropped five games against the Chieftains.
Ragan Kalyango continued his early-season success at first singles. He defeated Logan's Riley Primmer 6-0, 6-2 on Tuesday.
Ben Castelino was a 6-0, 6-0 victor in second singles against Logan's Bryce Alford.
Jake McCarthy gave Athens another 6-0, 6-0 victory in the third singles match, as he defeated the Chieftains Tessa Lonicart.
The Bulldogs also controlled the doubles matches. Jay Choi and Luke Frost won in first doubles, 6-2, 6-1 over Logan's team of Colin Cook-Potter and Owen Gadrim.
The second doubles competition was another 6-0, 6-0 result, Athens' duo of Nico Barr and Charlie Kohn beating Logan's team of Levi Keck and Ashley Aldrige.
After hosting Jackson on Wednesday, Athens will also host Zanesville on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
