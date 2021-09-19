Starting the game with a record of 0-6-1, the Athens Bulldogs flipped the script as they claimed their season’s first victory, defeating the Mclain Tigers 5-0 on Saturday at Joe Burrow Stadium.
Coach Jason Schroer reflected that the players had a great week at practice and did well translating that into play throughout the game.
The Bulldogs launched the game in a 3-1-4-2 formation. With just three defenders in the back line, this afforded the Bulldogs flexibility in the midfield and more force on the front line.
The team came out gunning for a goal, with precise passes and several shots taken by offensive players Asa Holcombe, Annie Moulton, Osha Backus and Quinn Murphy. The Bulldogs also dominated possession, winning most 50-50 balls.
Just eight minutes into the game, Moulton intercepted the ball following a Tiger throw-in and powered past her opponent sending a long through ball to Backus. Backus out sprinted the Tiger defenders and rocketed the ball from the 10-yard line through the hands of the Tigers goal keeper, Macey McCune.
The Bulldogs built several plays by slowing down the pace, sending back passes to the outside defenders Paavni Rao and Rachel Odunaiya, and moving in small triangle formations down the sidelines.
Tess Wilhelm was a magnet in the midfield, managing the distribution. In one sequence, she sent the ball wide to freshman Wynne Dodrill who propelled it up the line to freshman Asa Holcombe. Holcombe quickly pivoted and ripped the shot finding the back of the net to bring the score to 2-0.
For the duration of the half, the Bulldogs maintained their pressure on the Tigers, penetrating the box several times. In an exciting fast-paced sequence, Wilhelm cast a shot from 20 yards out that ricocheted off the left vertical and found the feet of Holcombe, although her shot went sailing over the bar. But moments later, Wilhelm tapped the ball to freshman Quinn Murphy, who was surrounded by Tigers traffic, yet she tiptoed between them, carrying the ball long enough to then drill it hard and low into the back of the net, advancing the score to 3-0.
Again minutes later, the bulldogs initiated the attack with a ball from central defender Ava Kristofco. She dispensed the ball up the side line to Angela Owens who tipped it central to Quinn Murphy. Murphy was tracked by two defenders, and ultimately taken to the ground in a scramble. But with no whistle from the referee, the scene played on.
The ball was cleared by the Tigers defense, captured by Tess Wilhelm, and one-touched squarely to freshman Wynne Dodrill who drilled shot to left side of the goal, too fast paced to be touched by the goalie.
The Bulldogs took the bench for half-time leading 4-0, outshooting the Tigers 19-1. Holcombe described the first half as, “We just had the right mind set and passed well. It was exciting to score so much.”
In the second half, the Bulldogs possessed for the majority of the minutes. Although they continued to outshoot their opponents 14-2, only one shot penetrated the pipes. The goal occurred on a set play corner kick, 28 minutes into the half. Just as scripted during practice, Annie Moulton tapped a short ball to Angela Owens who one-touched it back to Moulton’s feet. Moulton with her knee over the ball, kept the shot just under the cross bar and just over the head and hands McCune.
When asked what contributed to the win, senior Ava Kristofco described how she asked Coach Schroer “what if we do a three-back formation from the beginning?” He agreed and Kristofco remarked “that gave us a lot more offense.”
Wilhelm reflected that, “although I think we could do better with hustling to the ball, I’m really proud of us. We played a lot more on offense and we did a lot better at finishing.”
Schroer said “I look forward to seeing them stay offensive minded as they take on Gallia County,” for senior night this coming Tuesday.
