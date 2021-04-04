CHILLICOTHE — The Athens tennis team improved to 2-0 on the season, earning a 5-0 win at Chillicothe on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have yet to drop a set this season, sweeping all five matches against the Cavaliers.
Ragan Kalyango swept his first singles match, winning 6-3, 6-1 against Chillicothe's Jonah Halm.
The second singles match was also won 6-2, 6-1 by Athens' Ben Castelino. He defeated the Cavaliers' Landon Rippeth.
Jake McCarthy won his third singles match to give the Bulldogs another win. He defeated Chillicothe's Coliri Halm, 6-1, 6-2.
The Bulldogs only dropped one game in the two doubles matches. Jay Choi and Luke Frost were 6-1, 6-0 winners against Chillicothe's Corrine Woods and Kayla Penn.
The second doubles' match was won by Athens' Nico Barr and Charlie Kohn 6-0, 6-0, against Ethan Griffith and Kendall Harrod.
Athens' home opener is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. against Logan. The Bulldogs also host Jackson on Wednesday and Zanesville on Thursday.
