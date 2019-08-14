JACKSON — The Athens tennis team traveled to Jackson and earned a 4-1 victory on Monday.
The Bulldogs swept the three singles matches, and split the two doubles matches.
Athens didn't drop a set in the singles matches. Ami Brannan took the win in first singles. She took a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Jackson's Madison Ephlin.
Veda Conjeevaram earned the win in second singles, taking a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win over Jackson's Leslie Bragg.
Athens' Sakura Sugiuame won in third singles, defeating Jackson's Natalie Malone 6-3, 6-1.
Athens also earned a sweep in the first doubles match. The team of Anna Chen and Rachel Strickland were 6-1, 6-3 victors against the Ironladies' duo of Lilly Houser and Charlee Carper.
Jackson's win came in second doubles. Skylar Hatfield and Ivy Coleman were 6-3, 7-5 winners over Athens' Xan Jordan and Audrey Thompkins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.