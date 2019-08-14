JACKSON — The Athens tennis team traveled to Jackson and earned a 4-1 victory on Monday. 

The Bulldogs swept the three singles matches, and split the two doubles matches. 

Athens didn't drop a set in the singles matches. Ami Brannan took the win in first singles. She took a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Jackson's Madison Ephlin. 

Veda Conjeevaram earned the win in second singles, taking a convincing 6-0, 6-0 win over Jackson's Leslie Bragg. 

Athens' Sakura Sugiuame won in third singles, defeating Jackson's Natalie Malone 6-3, 6-1. 

Athens also earned a sweep in the first doubles match. The team of Anna Chen and Rachel Strickland were 6-1, 6-3 victors against the Ironladies' duo of Lilly Houser and Charlee Carper. 

Jackson's win came in second doubles. Skylar Hatfield and Ivy Coleman were 6-3, 7-5 winners over Athens' Xan Jordan and Audrey Thompkins. 

