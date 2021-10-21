Second half goals by Walji Dadem and Luke Frost propelled the Athens Bulldogs past Warren High School 2-1 Wednesday night in the first round of the Southeast District Soccer Tournament.
It was the third time the two teams squared off against each other this season.
Asked if it was easier or harder to play the same team three times in a little over a month, Athens’ coach Simon Diki smiled but did not hesitate: “It’s harder.”
Down 1-0 at halftime, Diki noted that his players “had the technique” in the first half but needed to play with greater physicality. “This is a physical game,” remarked Diki. “I’m happy they played well in the second half.”
Despite outshooting Warren 7-4 in the first 40 minutes, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing early when the Warriors’ Pablo Clotet broke through the defense on a solo run and sent a low hard drive past goalkeeper Nathan Kallet.
On the attacking end, the Bulldogs had difficulty finishing against the bigger and more physical Warren defenders. While Warrior goalie Hunter Hanes was called upon to make six saves in the first half, all but one of these were of the routine variety. The exception was Dadem’s try with 11:27 to play but it was kicked right at the keeper.
Like heavyweight fighters circling one another in the ring, neither team could land a decisive blow in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs’ best chance came when recently reactivated defender, Zane Evans, won the ball near midfield, dribbled down the left side past three Warren players, and then crossed to Dadem, whose right-footed attempt was stopped by Hanes.
The Bulldogs finally got on the scoreboard 15 minutes into the half when Luke Scanlan, controlling the ball about 35 yards from the Warren net, found Frost open on the right side. Playing in the right-wing position, Frost crossed the ball to Dadem for the easy score.
After a nice save from Kallet following a Warrior free kick, the Bulldogs took the lead at the 21:04 mark when Frost settled a loose ball in front of the Warren goal after a corner kick and hammered home the winner.
Picking up where they left off in the first half, the Bulldogs’ defensive rotation of Andy Pagan, Owen Buckley, Eric Carpenter, Zane Evans, Andy Pigman and Alex Hendrickson kept the Warren offense in check, holding the Warriors to two shots on goal in the final 40 minutes.
The home team got a bit of a scare with just over 20 minutes to play when Kallet came off his line to beat a Warren forward to the ball near the top of the box. Kallet secured the ball but took a knee to the ribs that forced him to leave the game.
The Bulldogs (10-3-4) are sectional champions and advance to the Division II district semifinals. They will play at No. 3 Fairfield Union High School, which was a 10-1 winner over No. 14 Chesapeake on Wednesday.
The game at Fairfield Union is Tuesday at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.