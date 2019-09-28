McARTHUR — No one saw this coming.
Since joining the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, the Athens County Bulldogs (2-3, 2-0) have been rarely challenged — and never by the Vinton County Vikings (2-3, 1-1).
The Bulldogs have been a perfect 12-0 against the Vikings since becoming divisional rivals, with only one of the games ending within a one-score margin. With Joey Moore and his offense rolling, this was supposed to be the kind of game where the Green and Gold show up, score a lot of touchdowns, and coast to the easy win. Strictly business.
But, these aren’t the same Vinton County Vikings, whose grit, toughness, and determination had Athens on the ropes and almost knocked them out.
Almost.
In the end, Athens’ experience winning the close game and making the clutch play paid off, as it overcame a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit, as well a late goal line stand, to escape McArthur with a 33-28 win.
“It was an absolute battle,” said Bulldogs head coach Nathan White. “It was an emotional roller coaster…for the entire game. I’m really proud of our kids, the way our defense held on there in the end.”
Things started out as planned for the Bulldogs, who jumped out to an early 13-0 first quarter lead. Moore flashed his running and passing skills, as he opened the scoring with a 15-yard run and later found Braeden Halbert for a short touchdown pass. Business as usual.
Except it wasn’t. Starting in the second quarter, Vinton County took control of the tempo of the game, and slowed things down. That worked to their advantage, as tailback Jacob Wells and fullback Logan Baker were able to ground, pound, and chew the clock to two answering scores, with the latter coming as the second quarter had just eight seconds on the clock. As the teams entered the locker room, Vinton County felt pretty good.
The Bulldogs are known for their weapons, though, and they intended on using them. On Athens’ first second half possession, Moore marched his team down the field and found Reece Wallace for a 12-yard score. Vinton County was forced to answer.
And they did. Using a nine play, clock chewing drive, the Vikings marched down field with Wells and Baker, and finished it off with a Zack Radabaugh counter play that resulted in a 25 yard touchdown score.
Radabaugh stepped up on defense as well, intercepting a Moore pass deep in Vikings territory on the opening play in the fourth quarter. This led to another Vikings ground-and-pound score.
Suddenly, with roughly nine minutes left in the game, Vinton County was winning 28-19. They had the momentum and a rushing attack that the Bulldogs couldn’t stop.
But the Bulldogs had Moore, who the Vikings ultimately couldn’t stop, either. On the very next play, Moore found Nate Trainer three steps behind the Vikings secondary and hit him in stride for a 60-yard score. If the junior quarterback was nervous, he didn’t show it. He just did what he was supposed to do as the Bulldogs pulled to within three, 28-25.
“All the credit goes to Coach White,” said Moore. “He called the plays that put me in the position to be successful.”
The Bulldogs' defense wasn’t nervous either. On the second play of the ensuing drive, they stripped the ball from Jacob Wells at their own 39 yard line. It was the first of several clutch plays for the defense.
This allowed Moore to go back to work, who again drove his team down the field for the deciding score. Moore capped it off himself with a 1-yard plunge with just over four and a half minutes to go.
Things stayed interesting, however. Both teams exchanged turnovers, which gave the Vikings one last chance to win. They gave it their best shot.
Forced to throw, Vikings quarterback Braylon Damron stepped up. He converted a key fourth-and-seven from his own 23-yard line with a connection to Will Arthur.
This allowed the Vikings to march down the field, with the assistance of three Bulldogs penalties — a 15-yard facemask, a 15-yard late hit out of bounds, and an offsides in the redzone. With less than a minute to go in the game, the Vikings had the ball at the Bulldogs 11-yard line. They needed to step it up, and they did.
Both Logan Baker and Jacob Wells wore down the Bulldogs defense until the very last series, pushing the pile as best they could. They managed to set up a fourth down from the Athens 3 yard line. The Vikings went with the guy who got them there — Jacob Wells, who had 179 yards on the night. He couldn’t get the last three. The Bulldogs stuffed him at the line, and escaped with the win.
Coach White was gracious in victory, and praised his Vikings counterpart Travis Bethel.
“Coach Bethel does a great job,” said White. “His guys play tough. They’re physical, and they’re good at what they do.”
Next week, the Bulldogs face off against Logan.
“They’re big,” said White. “Throw their record out. They’re a tough matchup for us, and they are going to pound it down our throat.”
Just like the Vikings, who managed to give the Bulldogs all they could handle.
Athens 33, Vinton County 28
Athens;13;0;6;14;—;33
Vinton County;0;14;7;8;—;28
A — Joey Moore, 16-yard run, (kick failed), 10:31, 1st
A — Braeden Halbert, 2-yard pass from Joey Moore, (Drake George kick), 1:12, 1st
VC — Jacob Wells, 15-yard run, (Eli Downs kick), 4:30, 2nd
VC — Logan Baker, 3-yard run, (Eli Downs kick), 0:08, 2nd
A — Reece Wallace, 12-yard pass from Joey Moore, (pass failed), 8:05, 3rd
VC — Zack Radabaugh, 25-yard run, (Eli Downs kick), 3:28, 3rd
VC — Jacob Wells, 1-yard run, (Eli Downs kick), 8:54, 4th
A — Nate Trainer, 60-yard pass from Joey Moore, (kick failed), 8:38, 4th
A — Joey Moore, 1-yard run, (Nate Trainer pass from Joey Moore), 4:36, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;A;VC
First downs;19;19
Plays from scrimmage;53;63
Rushing (plys-yds);27-148;55-287
Passing yards;198;51
Total net yards;346;338
Passes (cmp-att-int);14-24-2;4-7-0
Fumbles (no-lost);0-0;2-2
Penalties;12-113;5-42
Punts (no-avg);2-26.5;1-38.0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Athens — Joey Moore 19-124 2TD, Corbin Stalder 4-19, Nate Trainer 2-3, Peyton Gail 2-2; Vinton County — Jacob Wells 30-179 2TD, Logan Baker 18-84 TD, Zack Radabaugh 4-50 TD, Braylon Damron 3-(-26)
PASSING
Athens — Joey Moore 14-24-2-198 3TD; Vinton County — Braylon Damron 4-7-0-51
RECEIVING
Athens — Nate Trainer 10-174 TD, Reece Wallace 1-12 TD, Peyton Gail 1-6, Corbin Stalder 1-4, Braeden Halbert 1-2 TD; Vinton County — Will Arthur 2-26, Zack Radabaugh 1-13, Okey Fizwater 1-12
