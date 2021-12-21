WELLSTON — Athens rallied for a 53-45 girls' basketball win at Wellston High School on Monday.
Athens trailed 9-4 after one quarter and 21-14 at halftime.
The Bulldogs won the third quarter 21-11 to lead 35-32 going to the fourth quarter.
Athens won the second half, 39-24.
The Bulldogs have won three in a row, improving to 3-7 overall and 3-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Bailey Cordray-Davis led Athens with 20 points, making five 3-pointers. She also had four assists and two steals.
Haylie Mills and Asa Holcombe each scored seven points for Athens. Mills had seven rebounds and two blocks, while Holcombe had eight rebounds and two steals.
Harper Bennett had six points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Athens. Kianna Benton had five points and three assists.
Emily Zuber had four points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Kesi Federspiel had four points, six rebounds and two assists.
Lauren Cheatham led Wellston with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
The Bulldogs are off through the holidays, as their next game is at home on Jan. 3 against Vinton County.
