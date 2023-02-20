THE PLAINS — As it’s been for much of the season, the Athens Bulldogs fought until the last minute but ultimately couldn’t close the deal late as their season ended with a 54-37 loss to Hillsboro at home in the play-in game of the Sectional Tournament.
There’s already so much sorrow and sadness that comes along with watching the clock tick down on your season. Each player almost certainly had flashbacks of the hard-work and dedication put into the entirety of the season as the final seconds ran off. As it always is though, the loss hit some harder than others.
For the seniors at Athens, they had to deal with the realization that their high school basketball career was going to end on their home floor that night. As Hillsboro started to extend their lead towards the end of the night, it was never more clear that those seniors were going through a litany of emotions.
After being pulled out of the game with a couple minutes remaining, you could see Mickey Cozart, the Head Coach of Athens, consoling the senior players. Particularly those that brought them there in the first place.
Cozart had separate embraces with both Nathan Shadik and Landon Wheatley, who clearly were struggling to come to grips with the moment. As the two top scorers on the team this season, both played their hearts out while trying to bring Athens to some postseason glory.
Both seniors finished with seven points in their final night as a Bulldog on the court. Levi Neal, another senior, led Athens with 10 points.
“You hate to see your seniors go. You spend so much time with them over the years that when that day comes.. It’s hard,” Cozart said after the loss. “It’s hard on me, it’s hard on them. They’ve got to wake up tomorrow… Nathan, this is his love. Landon is going to wake up tomorrow and get ready for baseball practice on Monday. I don’t know what Nathan is going to do, I don’t know what Kieran [Murphy] is going to do. They’re going to be down about this one for a while.”
Neal was a huge catalyst to start the night, hitting a three-pointer to start and then hitting a pair of free throws later in the first quarter. Athens fell down 6-0 before ripping off 11 straight points to end the quarter.
The Bulldogs then started off on a 6-3 run quick in the second quarter to extend their lead to eight points. Hillsboro later responded with a bucket and a three-pointer to cut the lead to three but Neal came down the floor and hit another three-pointer to give Athens some breathing room. He came down the floor and hit a fadeaway jumper to increase the lead but a quick basket late from the Indians made it a four-point game going into the halftime break.
Momentum completely changed coming out of the locker room. Hillsboro ran off nine straight points to start the quarter. Athens’ first points didn’t come until around 3:30 left in the quarter when Shadik nailed a jumper. Zach Mullins then took the ball coast-to-coast to cut the lead down to one. Hillsboro responded with an and-1 bucket to increase the lead again but a last second three-pointer from Wheatley made it a one-point difference heading into the fourth.
That’s when it all began to break down for Athens. Tate Davis, who led the Indians with 18 points on the night, nailed a three-pointer to start the quarter and it all went downhill from there.
“It’s been the same theme all year. We play pretty decent until the pressure gets really ramped up. They really ramped up the pressure in the third quarter and we didn’t handle it well. There were times we couldn’t even get into our offense because we were so out of whack.”
Hillsboro started gunning out ahead while Athens could only scrap together a few free throws. All of a sudden the lead ballooned to double-digits and reality started to set in. In all, the Bulldogs could only muster six points in the fourth quarter, eventually falling by 17 in the end.
“We absolutely love these kids. We’ve had more fun with this group than most that we’ve had despite the losing record,” Cozart noted about the outlook of the entire season. “We just couldn’t put enough points on the board. Every night it was a struggle to score and figuring out a way to score… It’s been a fun year with these guys.”
