CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Tigers pulled away for a 58-50 victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 11-11 after one quarter, with Athens trailing just 27-24 at halftime.
The Tigers extended the advantage to 41-33 going to the final quarter, as the Bulldogs (2-3) weren't able to rally back.
Will Matters led Athens with 20 points, making 7 of his 14 field goal attempts. He added five rebounds and three assists.
Jacob Sayers also hit double figures with 11 points for Athens, adding five assists.
Derrick Welsh added nine points, while Brayden Whiting chipped in six points. Shane McDade added four points.
Evan Justice led the way for Circleville (1-2) with 26 points on 10 of 19 shooting. He added seven rebounds, five steals, three assists and a blocked shot.
Craig Fleck also hit double figures with 15p points for the Tigers, adding four assists.
Athens returns to the court on Saturday when it is scheduled to host the Jackson Ironmen.
