After a tough loss to their local rivals, the Alexander Spartans, on Thursday, the Athens Bulldogs were eager for a victory on the road.
However, the North Adams Devils, whose record is 4-2, ultimately out-passed and out-shot the Bulldogs for the 2-0 win.
After the game, Coach Jason Schroer reminded the team that it’s important to celebrate the successes and learn from the losses.
The game started with the Devils passing and driving hard toward the Bulldogs’ goal which provided a serious test for goalie Patty Yandrich. In the first 15 minutes, the Devils peppered Yandrich with shots, but she held them off with the help of her robust defense.
Central defenders Julia Dick and Ava Kristofco sized up their opponent’s approach, skillfully read the passes, and stepped up to deny the shots on goal. Similarly, the outside defenders, Kayla Brannon and Kateyanne Walburn stymied developing drives and forced the Devils to take shots from far outside the box.
When asked about the shots, Yandrich commented that she appreciated her defense “because the long shots were a lot easier to stop.”
The Bulldogs' offense had several good looks in the first half but had difficulty finishing. Freshman Asa Holcombe and senior Osha Backus connected down the left side, but were repelled by the Devils’ outer defender.
Central Midfielder Karma Fugate sent long through balls to Backus, Quinn Murphy and Annie Moulton, but each struggled to capitalize on the opportunity under tight pressure. With additional attempts, the Bulldogs found that many of their passes ended up in the possession of their opponent. Each team’s defense was formidable, and the first half ended with the scoreboard reading 0-0.
Adjustments had to be made and here’s where lessons are learned. First, effective teams alter their approach after appraising the opponent. At half-time, Coach Schroer reminded his team of the importance of small passes to feet as the longer through balls were not effective against this team.
The Bulldogs responded opening the half with shorter, crisper passes, witnessing some success and garnering eight shots on goal ripped by Fugate, Moulton, Backus and Murphy.
The second lesson learned was the importance of leveraging the depth of your team. Coach Jason Schroer uses subs frequently to keep fresh legs on the pitch.
On Saturday, each substitute player rose to the challenge and earned the trust of their teammates. For example, Wynne Dodrill gave a breather to Karma Fugate and initiated several key sequences that helped the Bulldogs increase their number of shots on goal in the second half.
Another standout substitute was freshman Jo Burtuna, who relieved Walburn and Brannon in defense. She earned credibility as she thwarted the oncoming Devils, making several strong tackles and effectively clearing the ball to the feet of her teammates in the midfield. When asked what she learned from this game she noted that “in the first half we were a little sloppy getting the ball up the field and this hurt us. But once we adjusted and started playing 'small ball' (shorter passes to feet), we were able to get closer to their goal.”
Junior goalie Patty Yandrich also rose to the challenge. Yandrich found her confidence, stepping out to intercept crosses and diving for some keys saves in each half. Ultimately, North Adams did find a way to put numbers on the scoreboard.
Midway into the second half, North Adams had a series of three back-to-back corner kicks. The third resulted in a skirmish in front of the goal and sophomore Devil, Kenlie Jones, popped it toward the right corner out of the grasp of Yandrich. However, moments later following a Bulldog handball in the box, Yandrich earned respect when she blocked a penalty kick taken by senior Ainsley Grooms.
With 10 minutes left in the game, Devils captain, Olivia Wright, outpaced Julia Dick down the left flank, pulled it back, and ripped the shot to the far right beyond Yandrich’s reach.
Ultimately, Yandrich ended the game with more than 25 saves.
The Bulldogs always play with a lot of heart, and although effort does not always lead to execution, valuable lessons can be learned in the wake of a loss. With a record of 0-1-3, they hope to capitalize on these lessons as they battle the Marietta Tigers at Joe Burrow Stadium on Thursday.
