DUNCAN FALLS — The Philo Electrics pulled away for a 63-47 girls' basketball victory over the Athens Bulldogs on Monday.
Philo led 18-11 after one quarter, and 32-22 at halftime. The lead was 45-34 going to the final quarter.
Kesi Federspiel had a big night for Athens (0-5). The senior scored 16 points, making 5 of 9 shots from the field, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. She added six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block.
Asa Holcombe also hit double figures for Athens, as the freshman scored 11 points on the strength of a pair of 3-pointers.
Bailey Cordray-Davis tallied eight points, while Maeve Schwarzel had seven points and seven rebounds. Haylie Mills added five points, 10 rebounds and two assists.
Bailey Dement led Philo with 18 points, while Kierston Harper had 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Athens returns to the court on Thursday with a game at Alexander.
