VINCENT — A fast start led the Warren Warriors to a 70-48 non-league win over the Athens Bulldogs.
Waren led 24-7 after one quarter on Tuesday, handing Athens its second loss in a row.
Athens falls to 1-2 on the season.
Warren continued to lead 43-16 at halftime and 64-35 after three quarters.
Athens was led in scoring by Derrick Walsh and Will Matters.
Walsh scored 11 points, making 5 of 10 field goal attempts to go with four rebounds.
Matters had 10 points, making a pair of 3-pointers.
Jacob Sayers added eight points and three steals. Brayden Whiting and Shane McDade each scored six points for the Bulldogs. Whiting added five steals and three rebounds while McDade handed out three assists.
Tanner McCune had four points for Athens, while Will Ginder scored three points.
Kurt Taylor led Warren with 19 points, making 7 of 9 field goals. He was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
Brayden Sallee added 18 points for the Warriors on 8 of 12 shooting, adding six rebounds.
Jake Baumbard and Seth Dennis each scored eight points, with Dennis dishing out four assists.
