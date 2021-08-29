In the second game of the season, the Athens Bulldogs suffered a 2-1 loss to the Circleville Tigers on the road on Saturday.
The Tigers came out strong as the whistle blew. They were eager to respond the results of the scrimmage on August 17 when the Bulldogs defeated them 2-1.
Although the Bulldogs midfield and front line possessed the ball well, stringing together five to six passes at a time, the Tigers offense put pressure on the Athens central defenders, Ava Kristofco and Julia Dick.
In the first 20 minutes, Circleville had several threatening crosses and shots on goal that were caught, blocked by, or punched out of bounds by Kayla Hammonds who was defending the net for the Bulldogs. But with 15 minutes left in half, the Tigers' Makya Cockerham, raced past the Bulldogs back line with the ball. As Hammonds came out to defend, Cockerham shot the ball and it sailed out of the reach of Hammonds and into the back of the net.
With the Bulldogs down 1-0 at halftime, Athens coach Jason Schroer encouraged the team to take more shots. "You're never going to get that perfect opportunity, but good things happen when you shoot." And that's what the Bulldog did.
In the second half, the Bulldogs possessed the ball for the majority of the half and outshot the Tigers 7-2, with shots distributed across multiple team members including Tess Wilhelm, Karma Fugate, Osha Backus, Bella Sutton and Asa Holcombe.
The shot that made it through the pipes was sent in by Annie Moulton. Moulton traveled up the right flank, outpacing the defender, and struck the ball sending it high and through the hands of the Tiger's keeper into the top left corner of the net.
The Bulldogs' defense, stayed strong, with left and right backs, Angela Owens and Kateyanne Walburn patiently posturing to block the Tigers from penetrating or taking shots on goalie Patty Yandrich. With the score of 1-1 and about 12 minutes left to play, each team was digging deep to try to capture the win. In the end it was Tiger's breakaway down the center of the field by speedy Makya Cockerham and a well-placed shot to the lower left corner that decided the game.
Annie Moulton reflected on the game. She summarized "I think we learned that just because we have beaten a team before doesn't mean we can assume we will beat them again. I think we started too slow and it showed. They came out stronger. So we just have to come out hungrier and faster early in the game.
The Bulldogs face their local rival, Alexander, on the Spartans' turf Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
