The Athens Bulldogs battled against the Lancaster Gales on Saturday, before ultimately coming up short 65-55 inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens fell to 0-2 with the defeat, while Lancaster improved to 4-0.
The Bulldogs fell behind 17-10 after one quarter, but cut into the deficit, trailing 32-27 at halftime.
Lancaster established a 45-36 lead going to the fourth, then won the final quarter 20-19.
Athens had four players in double figures, led by Harper Bennett.
Bennett scored 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting, making three of her six 3-point attempts. She added five assists.
Bailey Cordray-Davis added 11 points, also making three 3-pointers. She had eight rebounds and two steals.
Haylie Mills and Kesi Federspiel each scored 10 points. Mills had seven rebounds, while Federspiel had five assists.
Kianna Benton also had four points and four assists, while Emma Molde had three points.
Jenna Grabans led the Gales with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Peyton Wilson added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Kara Weaver had 12 points and four assists. Emalene Chevalier had nine points, while Chandler Crowell had eight points. Kylie Phillips added seven points.
