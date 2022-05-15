The Athens baseball team closed the regular season against an old league rival in the Marietta Tigers.
Marietta scored in each of the final three innings, leading to a 7-5 win at Athens High School's Rannow Field.
The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a 13-8 record.
Athens trailed 4-0 after half an inning, but was within 5-4 after five innings.
The Tigers scored a single run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to lead 7-4, with the Bulldogs scoring a final run in the bottom of the seventh.
Athens had eight hits, with Landon Wheatley going 4 for 4 with two RBIs. He had three singles and a double.
Easton Nuzum was 2 for 4 with a run, while Carter Wharton and Derrick Welsh each hit singles. Welsh also drew three walks, scoring three runs.
Kaden Hewitt started and pitched an inning, with Wharton working the next five innings. Nuzum pitched the final inning.
Athens won two games earlier in the week. The Bulldogs won at Warren, 12-9, on Tuesday.
Athens trailed 7-1 before scoring six runs in the third, and five more in the fifth to go ahead 12-7.
Nuzum was 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Justin Bennett was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, a run and a walk. Jake Goldsberry was 2 for 2 with a run and a walk.
Wharton, Welsh, Wheatley and Luke Brandes each had a single.
Bennett also earned the win in relief, pitching the final 3 2-3 innings. He gave up two runs — one earned — on five hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Jacob Bulger started and pitched 1 1-3 innings for Athens.
The Bulldogs were also 8-6 winners against Southern last Thursday in a game played at Rannow Field.
It was another comeback win, as Southern scored five runs in the top of the first inning. The Tornadoes led 6-2 after the top of the second, but Athens scored twice in the second and third innings to tie the game at 6-6.
The Bulldogs pushed across runs in the fourth and fifth for the 8-6 win.
Wheatley started on the mound and pitched two innings, giving up six runs. Three of the runs were earned, as he gave up only one hit but walked five. He struck out three.
Welsh worked the final five innings to get the win, striking out 10. He didn't walk a batter or give up a run, surrendering just two hits.
Welsh was also 2 for 4 at the plate, hitting a double and a triple. He scored two runs.
Wharton was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, Hewitt was 1 for 3 with a run and a walk, Jude Wakeman was 1 for 2 with a run and a walk and Bulger was 1 for 3 with three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.