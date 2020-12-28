The Athens Bulldogs had a tough time cracking Philo's defense during a non-league girls' basketball game.
Philo earned a 35-18 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens trailed just 10-9 after one quarter, but was outscored 25-9 the final three frames.
Philo led 16-14 at halftime before opening up a 25-16 advantage after three quarters. The Electrics won the fourth, 10-2.
Athens falls to 1-7 on the season.
Haylie Mills led Athens with six points and seven rebounds. Kianna Benton and Kesi Federspiel each scored five points. Annika Benton added two points. Harper Bennett handed out four assists to go with seven rebounds.
Kierston Harper led Philo with 15 points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists while Olivia Dement added seven points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Chloe Irvin had five assists and three points.
Athens' next game is Jan. 4 at home against Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division foe Meigs.
