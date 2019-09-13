Athens Bulldogs
Athens senior Hannah Schulz is seen during the Bulldogs' game against Marietta on Thursday. Athens lost 1-0. 

 Photo courtesy of Paavni Rao

The Athens girls’ soccer team hosted the Marietta Tigers Thursday evening at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains.

The tough, grinding matchup went in favor of Marietta 1-0, but could have ended as either side’s win.

Athens goalkeeper, junior Elena Delach, ended the match with 12 saves. Sophomore Bella Martin recorded the only shot on goal for the Bulldogs.

“Overall the team played well,” Athens head coach JT Schroer said after the game. “We gave Marietta a challenge and held our own. I’m very proud of the effort.”

The hallmark Athens defense kept the match close. The offense was able to make runs into Marietta territory, but the Tigers always found a way to deny the Bulldogs from getting into comfortable shooting range.

The game was a physical back and forth battle, and the referee was running a tight ship, awarding many free kicks on fouls in the field. The lone goal by Marietta was scored with four minutes remaining in the first half, when a deflection from a scrum in the penalty box was struck into the net by an alert Marietta attacker.

The Bulldogs will be in action again Tuesday evening, when they host county rivals Alexander. The match starts at 5:30 p.m; boys match to follow.

