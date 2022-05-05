The Athens Bulldogs completed a perfect regular season with a 5-0 win over Logan on Wednesday.
Athens won all five matches without dropping a set. Logan was only able to win five total games.
The Bulldogs battled the weather with postponements and cancelations throughout the season, but finished 8-0 as a team. They are unbeaten in the regular season for the second year in a row.
Ben Castelino won in first singles, 6-1, 6-1 against Logan's Owen Gradrim.
Jake McCarthy gave the Bulldogs a win in second singles when he beat Logan's Tommy Baron 6-0, 6-1.
Caleb Huebner was a winner in the third singles match, beating Logan's Mira Buins 6-0, 6-1
Nico Barr and Andy Pagan were winners for Athens in first doubles, defeating the Logan team of Ashley Aldridge and Zach Aldridge, 6-1, 6-0.
The Bulldogs completed the sweep when Adam Porterfield and Wyatt Dodrill were 6-0, 6-0 winners against the Chieftain duo of Xavier Lawson and Dominick Baxley.
The Bulldogs will head to Portsmouth on Monday for the start of the sectional tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.