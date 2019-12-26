The Athens Bulldogs' and Federal Hocking Lancers' swim teams returned to action last Friday, Dec. 20, at the Ohio University Aquatic Center where they welcomed the Lancaster Gales swim team. Both the Bulldog girls' (2-0) and boys' (1-1) teams relied on their depth to secure victories over the visitors.
The Lady Bulldogs won just five of the eleven events. Scoring individual first place finishes were double winner Kristina Rana in the 50 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Freestyle events, Lourdes Benencia Courreges in the 200 Yard Freestyle, and Abby Miller in the 100 Yard Backstroke. The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay quartet of Miller, Greta Hibbard, Izzy Pittaway and Emma Dabelko teamed up to secure the lone relay victory for the ladies.
Athens underclassmen led the way for the Bulldogs' boys' team. Sophomores Campbell Hauschild scored wins in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 500 Yard Freestyle races, while Sam Gutekanst cruised to a first place finish in the 100 Yard Backstroke. Freshman Luca Gagliano picked up a victory in the 200 Yard Individual Medley. The final race of the meet, the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, was claimed by Gabi Santiago Flores, Gutekanst, Cole Albert, and Hauschild.
The Federal Hocking Lancers' boys' Team scored one victory when junior Ashton Tucker raced past the field on his way to winning the 100 Yard Butterly.
The Bulldogs and Lancers teams will return to action Friday, Jan. 3 when they host Washington Courthouse and Miami Trace. Competition will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
