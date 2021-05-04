The Athens Bulldogs avenged one of their few losses of the season.
Athens defeated the Logan Chieftains, 5-2, on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs reached the 20-win mark, improving to 20-4 on the season.
One of the four losses was a 7-2 defeat at Logan on April 19, but the Bulldogs won the rematch.
Athens has won six games in a row.
Logan falls to 15-8 on the year.
Athens took advantage of an early lead, going ahead 4-1 after scoring once in the first and three times in the second.
Logan scored in the third to get to within 4-2, but wouldn't cross home plate again.
Athens added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Bulldogs received even more good news with the return of starting pitcher Ashleigh James. The sophomore had missed Athens' previous three games due to an injury suffered in practice.
James started in the pitching circle, working three innings in her return. She allowed two earned runs on three walks and four hits, striking out two.
Olivia Banks came on in relief and pitched the final four innings of shutout softball. She allowed four hits and two walks, striking out two.
The Bulldogs showed off their power, as Banks and Abbi Ervin each hit home runs.
Ervin's three-run home run provided Athens with a 4-1 lead in the second, while Banks hit a solo shot in the fourth.
Athens had seven hits, as Kayla Hammonds and Olivia Kaiser added doubles.
Ervin was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run for Athens. Banks scored two runs. Kendra Hammonds had a single, walk and RBI, while James hit a single.
Bailee Toadvine and Autumn Hembree each scored a run.
Meghan Spencer took the loss in the pitching circle for Logan. She struck out three and walked six in six innings.
Meegan McWilliams was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Chieftains. Aislynn Slack and Abbi Smith each hit doubles for Logan, with Slack scoring a run and walking once.
Jocelyn Shriner, Madi Visintainer and Madi Johnson each hit singles for the Chiefs, with Johnson also driving in a run.
After hosting Warren on Wednesday, the Bulldogs will travel to Vinton County on Friday for the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division finale.
The game was originally scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Athens is tied with Wellston at 10-1 in the TVC-Ohio going into Wednesday's games, and can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win over the Vikings.
