The Athens Bulldogs and Federal Hocking Lancers met the Marietta Tigers for a swim meet last Friday night. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Marietta 58-32 while the Bulldogs Boys' (50) topped Marietta (30) and Federal Hocking (8).
The Lady Bulldogs put on a balanced display with five different athletes winning individual titles. Kristina Rana was the team's double winner taking home firsts in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke events. Zoe Miller (200 Individual Medley), Nikki Bean (50 Freestyle), Sarah Deering (100 Freestyle), and Lourdes Benencia Courreges (100 Breaststroke) topped the field in their respective events.
Rana, Benencia Courreges, Bean, and Deering combined for victories in the 200 Medley Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay races.
A trio of juniors led the way for the Athens Boys' Team. Cole Huebner (200 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle), Campbell Hauschild (200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly) and Caleb Huebner (50 Freestyle) posted wins in their individual events.
Those three men joined with Freshman Kenny Fridrich to secure victories in the 200 Freestyle and 400 Freestyle Relays.
The Federal Hocking Lancers were led by Ashton Tucker's 2nd place finishes in both the 100 Freestyle and 500 Freestyle races.
On Saturday, the Athens High School and Federal Hocking swim teams traveled to Zanesville to compete in the Tri-Valley Invitational at the Muskingum County YMCA. The Bulldog Boys' Team (52) captured the team title over host Tri-Valley (41), Northridge (27), Federal Hocking (4) and Zanesville (2).
The Bulldogs dominated the field by winning seven of the eleven races. Leading the way were Caleb Hueber (200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke), Cole Huebner (200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly) and Campbell Hauschild (500 Freestyle). Huebner, Huebner, Hauschild, and Kenny Fridrich won the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Freestyle Relay events.
The Lady Bulldogs (41) placed second to overall team champion Tri-Valley (53).Rounding out the scoring were Northridge (27) and Zanesville (9). Lourdes Benencia Courreges was the leading scorer for Athens by winning the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke events. Kristina Rana was first in the 100 Butterfly. The 200 Medley Relay team of Rana, Benencia Courreges, Nikki Bean and Sarah Deering also secured a first place finish.
The Federal Hocking Lancers' best performance of the day was turned in by Senior Jake Clark who finished 3rd in the 200 Freestyle.
The Bulldogs and Lancers will return to competition on Friday, Feb. 6 when they take on St. Clairsville at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.