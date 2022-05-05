Ashleigh James was back in the pitching circle, helping the Athens Bulldogs to a 7-0 win over Meigs on Wednesday.
James missed Athens' win at Alexander on Monday, but pitched a complete-game shutout against the Marauders.
James allowed just six hits and four walks, striking out four.
James also hit a home run in the game at the plate.
Athens had eight hits from eight different players. Kendra Hammonds, Kayla Hammonds, Bailey Toadvine, Rylee Toadvine, Kateyanne Walburn, Olivia Kaiser and Taylor Orcutt also had hits.
Athens pushed its winning streak to five games with a 9-4 win at Waterford on Thursday.
Kendra Hammonds took the ball in the pitching circle for Athens, earning the win. She allowed four runs, with two being earned, on six hits, four walks and four strikeouts.
Olivia Kaiser and Abbi Ervin had two-hit games for the Bulldogs. Kaiser scored two runs, while Ervin had a run and RBI.
Athens took advantage of 12 walks and three errors by the Wildcats.
Bailee Toadvine, Kayla Hammonds and James all had two RBIs in the win.
Athens is 15-7 overall and finishes 6-6 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Bulldogs, reigning Southeast District champions in Division II, begin postseason play on Monday when they host Washington Court House at 5 p.m.
