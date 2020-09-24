Every shot counts, and that was certainly the case in Athens' Wednesday dual against the Jackson Ironladies.
Athens was able to edge out a one-stroke win in girls' golf, posting a score of 219. Jackson finished with a total of 220.
Then win allows Athens to improve to 32-13 overall on the season.
Lisa Liu continued to lead the Bulldogs, as she posted an individual score of 52.
Olivia Kaiser and Grace Corrigan followed closely, as each tallied scores of 55 on the day.
Regan Bobo's final score for Athens came in at 57.
Athens returns to the course for a final regular season match next week against Gallia Academy.
Athens boys' golf wins in West Virginia
The Athens boys' golf team defeated four other squads on Wednesday at the Riverside Golf Club, in Mason W.Va.
Point Pleasant was the host school, as Wahama, Eastern and South Point also competed.
Athens beat the field by nine strokes with a score of 175.
Point Pleasant and Wahama tied for second at 184, while Eastern came in at 222 and South Point 229.
Athens was led by Tyson Smith, who tied for medalist honors with a round of 40.
Wahama's Connor Engle also shot a 40.
Athens' Matthew McDonald shot a 42, Ben Pratt finished with a 43, Nathan Shadik a 45 and Milan Hall a 47. Will Ginder posted a round of 58.
