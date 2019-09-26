This is season No. 12 for the Athens Bulldogs as full-fledged football members in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Over that time, the Bulldogs have won championships and missed out on others. They’ve had playoff seasons, and others that came up short. They’ve seen some of the best players in program history roll through The Plains.
But through it all, one thing has never changed. Athens always finds a way to beat Vinton County.
That streak will be on the line Friday night when the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 TVC-Ohio) travel to McArthur for the annual meet-up with the Vikings (2-2, 1-0 TVC-Ohio). As you might suspect, first-year Athens head coach Nathan White — previously the ‘Dogs offensive coordinator — has good memories of the annual battle with the Vikings.
“I got to say I’m a turf guy, right, but that is probably my favorite grass field that we play on,” White said, referring to Vinton County’s home stadium. “It is beautiful.
“It’s a fun place to go play. They have a good atmosphere there with the hillside in the background. It’s just a neat place.”
Athens’ success in the series might color those feelings a bit as well. Before the Bulldogs joined the TVC in 2008, the two programs were knotted 3-3 all-time. It’s 11-0 since then, and Athens owns a 14-3 edge all-time.
And the ‘Dogs have cruised in most matchups. In the 11 league meetings, Athens has posted an average margin of victory of 35.7 points per win. Only two of the 11 games have been competitive, with Athens winning 25-17 back in 2008 in The Plains and in a 28-14 victory during the last visit to McArthur in 2017.
Vinton County has yet to score more than 17 points against Athens in league play. The Vikings last win over the Bulldogs came in 1995.
But speaking of constants, White said just because the scores have gone in Athens’ favor over the years it doesn’t mean the games have been easy — especially in Vinton County.
“You always get their best when you go play at their place though,” White said. “It seems like they are even more physical, and tougher, when you play over there.”
What about them Vikings?
The Vikings, in 2019, are in another reset kind of season. First-year head coach Travis Bethel, a former star at VC nearly 20 years ago, is trying to lay down the foundation of the program for years to come.
And he, and the Vikings, are off to a decent start. Vinton County opened the year with a one-point loss (14-13) against Unioto, and then was handled by undefeated Southeastern (4-0) by a 35-0 count in week two.
But over the last two weeks, the Vikings have allowed just seven points in whipping Fairfield Union (28-7) and opened league play with a shutout at Meigs (20-0).
Getting a bead on VC has been a challenge. With a new coach, a new system, and a team still learning on the fly, White will have to prepare Athens for a variety of things.
“What do they really do, what do they believe in, what do they hang their hat on when they really need to make a play?” White said. “We’ve seen a lot of different stuff.
“We’ve seen four or five-man fronts where they bring a lot of pressure. Then we’ve seen four-man fronts where they cover with seven,” the coach continued. “They’re even more variable on offense. They’ll go double-tight with a wing, and pound you. Then they come out in doubles or trips, and throw it around.”
Senior fullback Logan Baker (5-11, 225 pounds) will be a focal point of all approaches. He’s a returning sledgehammer in the backfield. Running back Jacob Wells, who had 130 yards rushing at Southeastern, is another returning starter. Senior wide receiver Will Arthur, and junior Elijah Williams return at the outside skill positions.
And up front, VC returns four seniors who will populate the offensive and defensive lines.
The wildcard in the mix is sophomore quarterback Braylon Damron. When he’s been good, the Vikings have competed.
But given Athens’ experience against the run early in the season, White is expecting VC to perhaps go right at the Bulldogs in an effort to control the clock, control the game and slow down Athens’ no-huddle, wide-open offense.
“Physicality. They’re going to be physical, I’m certain of it,” White said. “We have to match their physicality.”
If Athens can do that, then junior quarterback Joey Moore should be in line for another big night. Moore leads the Bulldogs in rushing, but has been stellar as a first-year QB in White’s offensive system.
Moore is completing 63.7 percent of his passes, already has 1,006 yards passing and 11 touchdown passes against just two interceptions. Moore, with a half-dozen quality receivers, presents a weapon that no other team in the TVC has — an up-tempo offense that can harvest big plays through the air.
That aspect — the passing game — is a huge reason why Athens has lost just four league game combined since the start of the 2015 season. The Bulldogs have started league play 5-0 in each of the previous three seasons.
After an 0-3 start, Athens is eager to continue to run of dominance inside the TVC-Ohio. The Bulldogs are still the defending champs until someone knocks them off. Athens is starting to play like it as well, White said.
“We had less kids out there trying to make plays and more kids just doing their job, play in and play out,” the coach said, referring to the Alexander win. “I think we’re finally getting that home, to some of these guys that haven’t played a ton before, that they don’t have to do something special every play, just do their job.
“It’s all kind of built to work together. If every guy does his job, then we have a chance to be pretty good.”
Stat pack
— Athens enters Friday coming off its best defensive game of the season, especially when it comes to the ground game. The Bulldogs gave up 698 rushing yards in the first three games of the season, at a clip of 5.8 yards per carry. After limiting Alexander to less than 4.0 yards per carry, Athens’ rushing defense is now allowing 5.3 yards per carry in 2019 (161 carries, 853 yards).
— Balance is key for the Bulldogs offensively. With just four games in the books, Athens has six different receivers with more than 100 yards receiving already this season and is on track to have at least four rushers with more than 100 yards on the ground.
— The deep receiving corps is led by senior Nate Trainer — 25 catches, 348 yards, 3 TDs — who is already well ahead of last year’s pace when he finished with 46 catches for 619 yards and six TDs.
— Trainer has 84 rushing yards on the season, and should join Joey Moore (253 rushing), Corbin Stalder (117) and Peyton Gail (104) soon in the century rushing club.
— Athens receivers were without Reece Wallace (6 catches for 101 yards and two TDs) last week, but barely missed a beat as Braeden Halbert (5-120, 2 TDs) saw increased reps. Joining Trainer, Wallace and Halbert in the group is Stalder (9-129, 2 TDs), Gail (15-132, 1 TD) and Brayden Markins (12-192, 1 TD).
