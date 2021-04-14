The Alexander Spartans enjoyed one of their best offensive days of the season, but it wasn't enough to knock off the Athens Bulldogs.
Athens scored a 9-7 victory over Alexander on Wednesday at Rannow Field.
The Bulldogs improved to 6-2 overall, and 4-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The game was tied at 2-2 after the top of the third, but Athens scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and four times in the fifth for a 9-5 lead.
The Bulldogs had 13 hits in the win, led by Tanner McCune. He was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Cameron Niese, Will Ginder, Levi Neal and Landon Wheatley each had two-hit games. Niese had a run and RBI, Ginder had an RBI, Neal had two runs, an RBI and a walk, while Wheatley had two RBIs and a run scored.
Will Matters had a double, run and RBI. Derrick Welsh also had a double to go with three walks, two RBIs and a run. Peyton Gail drew a walk, scoring a run and driving a run in.
Welsh started on the mound, going four innings for Athens. He allowed 10 hits, three earned runs an two walks while striking out four.
Gail pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing eight hits and four runs — two earned — on one walk and two strikeouts.
Alexander (0-8, 0-5 TVC-Ohio) had 18 hits, 17 being singles.
Jeremiah Clark hit a double, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Jacob Phillips had three hits, a walk and two RBIs for the Spartans. Jace Ervin was 3 for 5 with two RBIs. Matthew Morris, Cam Bayha, Preston Truax and John Hobbs also had two-hit games.
Morris had an RBI, run and walk. Bayha had a walk and run, Truax scored a run, while Clark had an RBI. Hobbs scored twice.
Drew Harris had a hit and run scored. Jordan Schultz had a hit, RBI and run.
Jackson Jordan got the start on the mound for Alexander, going three innings while giving up four runs on seven hits and a strikeout. Schultz went two innings in relief, while Jon Sheridan pitched the final inning.
