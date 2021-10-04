CIRCLEVILLE — Athens senior Lisa Liu held off the competition to continue her golf season into the next round.
Liu won the final qualifying spot in Monday's Division I girls sectional tournament, held at Pickaway Golf Course.
Liu had a round of 97, which was good for ninth place overall in the field.
The top three teams and the top three individuals not from a qualifying team advanced to the Division I district tournament.
Liu had the last qualifying spot, and she finished two shots ahead of three golfers who finished with rounds of 99.
One of those was her Athens teammate, sophomore Helen Liu, who posted a score of 99.
Lisa Liu had a 44 on the front nine, and a 53 on the back nine.
Athens just missed qualifying as a team, finishing fourth with a score of 413.
Warren took the team sectional title with a score of 391, with Miami Trace finishing a stroke behind at 392.
Chillicothe won the final team slot with a score of 407, six strokes ahead of Athens.
Helen Liu shot a 46 on the front nine, and a 53 on the back nine for Athens.
Junior Madallyn Whiting had a score of 107 for Athens, followed by senior Olivia Kaiser's 110.
Senior Regan Bobo rounded out Athens' effort with a score of 118.
Logan was sixth with a score of 433, led by district qualifier Aldridge Ashley. The senior was second overall with a score of 86.
Ashley shot a 41 on the front nine, and a 45 on the back nine. She was topped only by the individual champion, Marietta sophomore Saylor Wharff.
Wharff shot a round of 85.
The rest of Logan's scorers were Lia Poling (99), Macie Mauck (113), Lauren Begley (135) and Jaiden Pippin (137).
The Division I district tournament will be held on Oct. 11 at the Eagle Sticks Golf Club.
