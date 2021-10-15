In their last tune-up before the start of the district tournament next week, the Athens Bulldogs sprinted out to a big lead Thursday night before winding up with a 3-3 draw against visiting Chillicothe High School.
For the spectators gathered at Joe Burrow Stadium it was truly a tale of two halves. When the two teams clashed in Chillicothe last year, it was Athens that battled back from a three-goal deficit to win the game 4-3. Down three goals at the half, the Cavaliers fell just short of pulling off a similar feat this season.
In the first 40 minutes, it looked like Athens was going to have a big night. With senior Braulio Rosas-Close creating space and delivering precision passes from his midfield position the Bulldogs looked sharp as they kept the ball on the ground and controlled the tempo of the game.
On the defensive end, Owen Buckley, Andy Pigman, Eric Carpenter and Andy Pagan frustrated the Cavalier attack, consistently beating their opponents to the ball and clearing errant passes. The handful of chances that came the Cavaliers’ way were either stopped by goalkeeper Nathan Kallet or pushed wide of the goal.
Athens had two chances to take the lead early on but shots by Walji Dadem and Austin Jaunarajs went astray. Then, six minutes into the game, Rosas-Clouse sent a free kick into the box from 25 yards out that forward Luke Frost deftly corralled and volleyed past Cavalier goalkeeper Jack Huggins.
The Bulldogs threatened to increase the lead 20 minutes later when Jaunarajs and Frost teamed up to find Dadem wide open in front of the net. However, both Dadem’s initial shot and the follow-up were stopped by Huggins at the goal line.
Taking advantage of their opponent’s sluggish start, Athens continued to press forward. With 13 minutes to go in the half, Dadem tracked down a long ball kicked into the right corner of the Cavaliers’ end. He crossed it back into the box where junior Luke Scanlan, playing left wing, collected the loose ball and unleashed a hard shot that deflected off the keeper and into the back of the net.
The Cavaliers’ Deacon Crawford had a chance to cut the Bulldog lead in half with seven minutes to play but his shot from close range sailed harmlessly over the crossbar.
Playing with energy and discipline, the Bulldogs did not let up. And when a hard drive from the right side off the foot of senior Rowan Featheringham ricocheted off a Chillicothe defender and rolled over the goal line, the Bulldogs found themselves up 3-0 at intermission.
In the second half, the Cavaliers took control of the midfield and clawed their way back into the match. Almost immediately, Bulldog goalkeeper Sebas Arauz felt the pressure, making a beautiful save off a shot that glanced off a defender in the second minute and then, 10 minutes later, thwarting Isaac Crawford’s one-on-one attempt from 10 yards away.
Wholesale substitutions for Athens did little to improve the unit’s organization or shift the momentum back to the home team. Instead, at the 25-minute mark, the Cavaliers’ Brady Wood got the visitors on the scoreboard when he made a neat cutback move on a defender, tapped the ball to his right, and then fired it into the lower left-hand corner of the goal.
Two minutes later, Chillicothe was knocking on the door again. After Arauz made a difficult save, he dove but could not cover the loose ball. The ensuing scramble in front of the net produced Chillicothe’s second goal in three minutes.
Nursing a 3-2 lead with the clock running down, the Bulldog defense was constantly on its heels now, relying on Buckley and Carpenter, in particular, to break up dangerous runs at the net and clear the ball up field.
One of the few openings to score in the second half for the Bulldogs came with 19 minutes to play when Featheringham and forward Sully Pelot set up midfielder Brady Jaunarajs for a shot on goal but the junior drove the ball wide of the left post.
Just when it looked like the Bulldogs might escape with the win, yet another Cavalier one-on-one with the keeper — this one with just 45 seconds left to play— produced the equalizer.
Despite not registering a single shot on goal in the second half, the Bulldogs had time for one last run at the Cavalier defense. With 20 seconds left, Rosas-Clouse passed on a shot from 15 yards out and dished the ball to Russell Otieno on the left, but the forward’s attempt went out of bounds and the game ended knotted at three goals apiece.
The Bulldogs (9-3-4) face off against Warren High School next Wednesday in a sectional final.
