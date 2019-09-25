The Athens Bulldogs hosted the Logan Lady Chiefs Tuesday evening at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains. The Bulldogs put up a courageous effort, but the Lady Chiefs were able to put the ball in the net with six minutes left in the match to record the 1-0 win.
“We played one of our best games of the season, the score just didn’t reflect it,” said Athens head coach JT Schroer after the match. “I’m very proud of our effort.”
Athens goalkeeper Nikki Bean, who finished the night with 11 saves, had a standout performance. The junior was able to punch the ball over the goal on two occasions when Logan shots looked destined for the net just under the crossbar. On a number of saves, Bean denied the goal while facing the Logan attacker head on.
Lexey Amsdell, sophomore defender, also deserves mention for an excellent match. Amsdell had the unenvious duty of taking on Logan’s speedy forward, Brooklin Harris, and rose to that challenge admirably.
The Bulldogs managed to pulled off six shots, three were on goal.
The junior varsity squads played earlier in the evening. That match saw Athens get the win, 2-1. Freshman Tess Wilhelm gave Athens an equalizer on a penalty kick with 21 minutes left in the game. With two minutes remaining, freshman Chloe Clevenger, beat the Logan goalie to the ball and powered it into the net.
Athens drops to 5-4-0, and will travel to take on the Warren Warriors Thursday evening.
