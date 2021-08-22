The Athens Bulldogs opened their season on Saturday at the Joe Burrow Stadium against the Logan Chiefs.
The Bulldogs fell behind 2-0 before coming back for a 2-2 tie against their Hocking County rivals.
The game started off with high intensity and physicality, which resulted in two free kicks for the Bulldogs and one goal by the Chiefs within the first three minutes.
Motivated by this early score, the Chiefs offense continued to press down the field. Sprinting shoulder to shoulder with their opponents, the speedy Bulldogs defenders, Ava Kristofco, Julia Dick, Kateyanne Walburn and Angela Owens, successfully interrupted most of these attacks.
However, during one of their runs, Chiefs striker Harris skillfully dribbled through multiple defenders to bring the score 2-0.
Under pressure, the Bulldogs fought back. Osha Backus carried the ball down the right flank with a robust cross to her teammates, but none could connect.
Similarly, give-and-go drives between Karma Fugate and Kyla Kinnard (who was celebrating her 16th birthday) and between Asa Holcombe and Wynne Dodrill created optimism for the crowd, but none resulted in a score. With three minutes left in the half, following a handball fowl on the Chiefs, Karma Fugate capitalized on direct kick to the lower left corner out of the reach of the Chiefs goalie to keep the game alive at the half (2-1).
The Bulldogs stayed tough through the second half. Center midfielder, Tess Wilhelm, sustained pressure on the Chiefs often stealing the ball to create opportunities.
Sophomore Kayla Hammonds, debuted her goal-keeping skills, confidently coming out of the goal to stop two crosses by the Chiefs and diving to repel a strong shot to the lower right of the goal.
With time ticking down on the clock, the Bulldogs dug deep and continued to wear down their opponents. Just when the crowd might have expected to witness a loss, the Bulldogs created a game-changing moment with three minutes left in the game.
Backus received a through ball from Fugate, and sprinted alone on a breakaway. Backus shot and the keeper struggled to grasp the ball, allowing three Bulldogs to scramble for it in the box.
As the ball was tipped back across the 20-yard line, freshman Quinn Murphy sprinted from midfield to one-touch it into the back of the net.
Quinn recalled, “I could see that my teammates were not able to put it back in; my instincts kicked in, and I shot it. It felt really good to score and I’m so excited to play this season.”
When recalling the 7-0 lost to the Chiefs during their season opener last year, Kyla Kinnard stated, “Last year we lost by quite a bit, so it was great to have a tie this year.”
This is yet another demonstration of what coach Jason Schroer refers to when he asserts that the Athens girls give 100 percent until the final whistle blows.
