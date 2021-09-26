Coming off a tough loss at Unioto High School last Wednesday, the Athens Bulldogs returned to the friendly confines of Joe Burrow Stadium Saturday evening and delivered a thrilling 3-2 victory over Warren High School.
On a night when they honored seniors Eric Carpenter, Wyatt Dodrill, Rowan Featheringham, Andy Pagan and Braulio Rosas-Clouse, the Bulldogs got off to a fast start, moving the ball well and playing with energy. Building from the back, it was Carpenter, Rosas-Clouse, Featheringham, and junior Owen Buckley, operating up and down the right side of the field, who set the tone for Athens early on.
Buckley staked Athens to an early lead when he pounded a penalty kick past Warriors’ goalie Hunter Hanes after the referee called a handball in the Warren penalty box.
Multiple opportunities over the next 20 minutes threatened to turn the game into a rout but the Bulldogs were unable to shake the back of the net. With 26 minutes to play, forward Brady Jaunarajs hit the crossbar from 15 yards away. Five minutes later, the Athens junior was denied on a one-on-one with the Warrior goalie. Sixty seconds after that, it was younger brother Austin who drove a ball just wide of the left post.
Finally, moments after juniors Luke Frost and Walji Dadem almost combined for a goal, Dadem struck paydirt, scoring off a terrific cross from Austin Jaunarajs, to give Athens a 2-0 lead heading into the locker room.
All the while, the Bulldogs’ back four shut down the Warren offense, allowing just one shot on goal through the first 40 minutes of play.
Hoping to pick up where they left off, the Bulldogs started off strong in the second half, but miscommunication on the defensive end led to an early goal for Warren.
Moments later, Athens pushed the lead to 3-1 on a fluke goal by Brady Jaunarajs. After settling Dadem’s touch pass from the middle, Jaunarajs fired a low hard shot from close range right at the Warren keeper. Hanes appeared ready to make the easy save but was unable to handle the ball cleanly and watched helplessly as it glanced off his left arm and rolled into the back of the net.
The two-goal cushion did not stand up for long. Thanks to a handball infraction in the Athens’ box, the Warriors converted a penalty kick for their second goal.
Down 3-2 with 20 minutes still left on the clock, the Warriors ramped up the pressure on a suddenly shaky Athens defense. On one occasion, a ball chipped over the head of goalkeeper Sebas Arauz was cleared away on an alert play by Carpenter. On another, Arauz was forced to make a clutch save near the goal line. In the end, however, the home team prevailed.
Visibly relieved after the game, Athens coach Simon Diki acknowledged that the defense was inconsistent at times. “Sometimes you’re leading 2-0 and the other team is determined to score,” said Diki. “When they scored, we started panicking.”
Fortunately for Athens, the defensive unit regained its composure, with Pagan, Carpenter, Buckley, Luke Scanlan and Alex Hendrickson all contributing to preserve the win.
The Bulldogs will have a week to rest and prepare for their next game Saturday at New Lexington High School.
