CHILLICOTHE — On a muggy afternoon in the outskirts of Chillicothe, the Athens Bulldogs boys soccer team brought the heat, scoring three first-half goals en route to a 4-2 victory over the Unioto Shermans.
It was the Bulldogs’ (10-2) last game before district seeding begins, and one that ensures they will challenge for a top-two slot alongside rivals Marietta (10-0-1), Alexander (8-2), and Jackson (9-3).
“This was a crucial win for our seeding,” said Athens head coach Simon Diki. “I’m so happy we got the job done today.”
The visitors triumphed despite missing several regular contributors due to injury and illness, including goalkeeper Finn Mitchell, defenders Zach Reifler and Donovan O’Malley, and midfielders Zane Evans and Andrew Lewis. Athens was so decimated that Brian Johnson, normally deployed as a striker or right winger, was forced to play along the back line.
With the Bulldogs still feeling out their new lineup, Unioto took the initiative early, and nearly scored twice within the first four minutes. First, it was Vijay Wangui striking a deflected shot wide of target; then, off the ensuing corner, Cameron DeBord’s volley was destined for pay dirt until Will Matters put in a crucial block.
The tide turned in the 12th minute, when the Bulldogs won their first corner kick of the match. Braulio Rosas-Clouse sent in a dangerous ball, and, after several players from both teams missed it, Unioto’s Ashton Singler knocked it in for an unfortunate own goal.
Athens looked like they would quickly build on their 1-0 advantage, as freshman Brady Jaunarajs spearheaded an attack down the left wing. After skinning his defender with a nifty double cutback, Jaunarajs crossed to Danny Goetz, who had ghosted into the box unmarked. Goetz volleyed off the crossbar, however, keeping the margin at a single goal.
The Shermans, meanwhile, had been absorbing more and more pressure, and were in desperate need of an outlet to regain some control of the game. That outlet came courtesy of Wangui, who outpaced several Athens defenders to latch onto a long clearance from Carson DeBord. Wangui went one-on-one with goalkeeper Nico Barr before tucking a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.
With the game level at 1-1, Athens didn’t stay down for long. Matters, playing center-back, launched a free-kick deep into enemy territory, where Aziz Al-Harbi had posted up. Al-Harbi flicked his header to Goetz, who turned quickly and fired a close-range shot into the webbing. It was Goetz’s 50th goal of his career, and gave the visitors a 2-1 advantage.
Goetz got his second of the afternoon with 8:15 remaining in the half, thanks to some excellent combination play with fellow senior Will Pigman. The striker played Pigman down the line, sending the winger into a footrace with Unioto’s Noah Meade. After cutting past Meade, Pigman drew a Sherman center back and dished off for Goetz. With goalkeeper Micah Geese at his mercy, the veteran arrowed an 18-yarder into the side netting.
Unioto, however, wouldn’t go quietly, and reduced the arrears just before halftime. After earning a free kick 30 yards from the Athens goal, senior Gage Stout stepped up and nailed an absolute howitzer into the upper corner to make it 3-2.
The Shermans kept up the momentum heading into the second period, with several Unioto attackers coming close to finding the equalizer. Wangui had another breakaway, but the combination of defender Wes Dodrill and the onrushing Barr kept him out. Later, it was Athens’ Andy Pagan coming up big, blocking a close-range volley attempt from Jayce Wingo.
As they had in the first half, however, Athens slowly wrested control from the hosts. Goetz had a point-blank header saved off a Jaunarajs cross, Rosas-Clouse likewise saw his tight-angle try stopped by Geese, and both Moss Conrad and Jaunarajs threatened the goal with headers. Finally, with 14:05 left, it was Rosas-Clouse who gave the visitors the vital two-goal cushion.
Winning a tackle in the attacking third, the sophomore midfielder found himself with some space outside the box. He drove forward, forcing his defender to backpedal, and smashed the ball past Geese before the Sherman netminder could react.
With a 4-2 lead, the Bulldogs iced the fixture with some outstanding goalkeeping from Barr. Unioto’s Ethan Kerns took a free kick from near the corner flag, which was earmarked for the far post until the sophomore netminder launched himself backwards to claw the ball out of the top corner.
Barr finished the match with four saves, while his counterpart Geese registered six for the Shermans.
Athens made it a sweep with a 6-2 victory in the JV match. Eric Carpenter led the Bulldog charges with a hat-trick, while Luke Frost, Jaunarajs, and Pagan each notched a goal apiece.
Both squads are back in action on Tuesday, traveling to Logan for the annual match against the Chieftains. The JV match kicks off at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow at 7:30.
