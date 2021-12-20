THORNVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs took second place on Saturday at the Larry Remmert Memorial tournament at Sheridan High School.
The Bulldogs scored 237 points, second only to champion Licking Valley's 295.5 points.
Sheridan was third with 233 points in the 10-team field.
Athens' Leo Martin was voted as the most outstanding wrestler. He won the 106-pound championship when he pinned Licking Valley's Mason Hornfeck in 3:01.
Athens' Zavier Campsey also won his weight class, taking the top spot at 157 pounds.
Campsey won by default over Sheridan's Michael Eckelberry in the championship match.
Athens had 11 wrestlers finish in at least a top-four position in their weight classes, including four runner-ups.
Tristin Haas was second in the 120-pound weight class, losing to Sheridan's Alexander Crane in the championship match via pin at 1:43.
Adam Porterfield was second at 126 pounds, dropping the championship matchup in a pin against Licking Valley's Joe Perkins.
Athens' Kruz Smith was second at 144 pounds, falling in the finals to Licking Valley's Devin Boyd in a pin.
Braylon Bacon gave Athens its final second-place finisher. He was pinned in the 285-pound finals against Franklin Heights' Karson Canterbury.
Athens had three third-place finishers. Leo Riley was third at 113 pounds, winning his third-place match with a pin in 1:43 against Warren's Hayley Snyder.
Aristotle Arthur was third at 138 pounds, pinning Johnstown's Andrew Richards in 54 seconds in his final match of the day.
Braxton Springer also gave Athens a third-place placer at 190 pounds. He pinned Licking Valley's Bryce Justices in 2:27 in the third-place match.
The Bulldogs had two wrestlers finish fourth in their weight class. Luke Kaiser was fourth at 132 pounds. His last match was against Newark Catholic's Nico Richards, with Richards taking a close 7-0 decision.
David Farmer was also fourth at 165 pounds for Athens. His third-place match was against Licking Valley's Aiden Harrold, with Harrold winning with a pin in 2:47.
The Bulldogs will wrestle at Olentangy Berlin High School on Thursday at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.