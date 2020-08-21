The high school football season is now less than a week away from kicking off, but a usual Athens High School tradition won’t take place this season.

Officials at Athens High School opted to postpone their athletic Hall of Fame ceremonies until the winter months.

The new Hall of Fame class originally was set to be honored at Athens’ season opener, which would have been Friday against Waverly under normal circumstances.

Of course, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has since altered the regular season, and Athens will now travel to Alexander for its season opener.

However, before the OHSAA made that determination, Athens had already decided not to have its annual Hall of Fame ceremonies, due to caution with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The banquet and ceremony will be held in early December during a home basketball game. An official date is still being determined.

