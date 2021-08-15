There are some moments of pure gold when playing a team sport, and when watching the Bulldog Varsity Alumni game at the Joe Burrow Stadium Saturday night, the community building was shining brightly.
The pre-season scrimmage between the Bulldogs varsity soccer team and the Bulldogs Alumni team (accompanied by JV players) emplified the bond this soccer community has formed over the years.
The 2021 Bulldog members and the Alumni are old friends reuniting for some fun and competition. The Alumni team included players from 2009 (Sara Swaim), 2017 (Avital Savin), 2018 (Maddie Davis), 2019 (Olivia Bean, Morgan Atherton, Kate Thomas, Audrey Crowl), 2020 (Mariah Heflin, Lyra Skinner, Madison Schroer, Caroline Brandes), and 2021 (Sophian Atherton and Nikki Bean).
There were a couple things at stake, pride for the Alums and season-starting morale for the Athens Bulldogs, each team launched into the first half with intensity and enthusiasm.
The varsity team put pressure on the alums right away, pressing the ball and interrupting their passes. The varsity team’s first shot on goal by Angela Owens occurred just 3 minutes into the game, yet it was easily blocked by alumni keeper Nikki Bean.
A few minutes later, following an exciting give-and-go sequence up the right side, Karma Fugate had a strong shot on goal that Bean skillfully tipped over the crossbar.
Although much of the first half was played in the midfield, the varsity 'Dogs demonstrated solid trapping, passing, and shooting throughout the first half.
In fact, the varsity team outshot the alums nine to zero in the first half.
With 5 minutes left in the half, Fugate, with patience and adept footwork, danced around the alumni defense for a solid shot to the lower back post — GOAL!!!. As the announcer signaled there was 2 minutes left in the half, Fugate ripped two additional shots, one that Bean tipped over the top of the net and another that Bean slid to save.
At the end of the game, Karma acknowledged, "It was frustrating to shoot on Nikki.” However, when summarizing her team’s play, she stated their “passing was better than usual and could still use improvement.”
At the start of the second half, the alumni team swapped their red pinnies for white jersey’s, perhaps to legitimize the seriousness of their efforts. In fact, for the first 20 minutes, the alumni squad held greater possession.
With Caroline Brandes and Kate Thomas pushing down the right side, the pressure was on the varsity defense. But Kateyanne Walburn, Ava Kristofco and Chloe Clevenger served as an impenetrable shield.
Although the alums had 5 shots on goal, some went wide and others were scooped up by Patricia Yandrich, who was guarding the pipes for the varsity team.
With 15 minutes remaining, the varsity team attempted several drives up the middle and up the right and left flank. In one attempt, Osha Backus sprinted into high gear, shooting for the far side of the net. Freshman Quinn Murphy also had two shots on goal. In the end, the Varsity outshot the alums 8-6 in the second half and won the game, 1-0.
Spirits were high at the end of the game and a sense of community was in the air. Bean stated “It was good to be back, but I have not used these muscles in a long time. This team has really improved and I’m very proud of Patty (speaking of her role in the goal).”
Brandes noted that “The varsity team is fast and they communicate really well. It was good to be back and I miss it a lot.”
For the varsity, Ava Kristofco commented that the alums were aggressive and strong in the midfield. When asked about her team’s strength she stated, “Our strongest showing was trapping, We usually struggle with trapping, but this game we trapped well, looked up, and found our feet.”
The Athens Bulldogs take on Circleville in a scrimmage on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
