Through one half of basketball on Tuesday, the Meigs Marauders appeared poised to gain a huge early-season victory.
Brayden Whiting and the Athens Bulldogs had other ideas.
The Bulldogs stormed back from a 21-point halftime deficit, earning a remarkable 57-55 victory over Meigs in McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens snaps a brief two-game losing streak with the win, moving to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Meigs loses for the first time in league play, falling to 2-1 in the TVC-Ohio, and 4-2 overall.
Whiting ultimately won the game for the Bulldogs, hitting a shot with 15 seconds left for the two-point lead.
The win touched off a celebration in McAfee that seemed unlikely after a first half that was dominated by the Marauders.
Meigs led 18-4 after one quarter, and extended the lead to 34-13 by halftime. Athens only made five 2-point field goals, and no 3-pointers in the first half.
Athens started to turn the tide by winning the third quarter 18-9 to trail just 43-31 going to the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs were able to catch the Marauders and force a 49-49 tie with 2:26 remaining, setting up a furious finish.
Athens won the fourth quarter 26-12, and the second half 44-21. Athens made 16 field goals in the second half, including four 3-pointers.
Whiting scored 15 points for Athens, 13 coming in the second half. Brayden Markins finished with 13 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter. He made a pair of 3s in the final period.
Nate Trainer added eight points for Athens, making all four of his fourth-quarter free throws. Will Matters added seven points, all coming in the second half. Andrew Stephens and Isaiah Butcher each scored five points in the win, while Reece Wallace added four points.
Weston Baer led Meigs with 17 points, but Athens held the reigning TVC-Ohio MVP to one point in the second half.
Coulter Cleland added 11 points for Meigs, while Wyatt Hoover scored 10 points. Bobby Musser tallied seven points.
Athens faces another test on Friday, as it travels to Vinton County.
Meigs will host Alexander on Friday.
