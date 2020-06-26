VINCENT — The Athens Attack used a big sixth-inning to win a district-final rematch.
Athens picked up a 10-7 win at Warren High School on Wednesday, ending a three-game losing streak.
Athens improved to 4-3 on the season, while Warren fell to 5-1.
Warren held leads of 3-0 and 5-2 before Athens took the lead thanks to a seven-run sixth inning.
Many of the players on the two teams played in the 2019 Division II Southeast District championship game. Athens won that game in nine innings thanks to Peyton Gail's walk-off two-run double.
Athens rallied on Wednesday when the first seven batters of the sixth reached base and eventually scored. Athens led 9-5 after the big inning, sending 12 to the plate in the frame. Warren scored twice in the bottom half of the inning, but Athens added an insurance run in the top of the seventh for the win.
Athens had 10 hits in the win, nine being singles. Eight different players had at least one hit.
Rece Lonas was 2 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Reece Wallace was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Nate Trainer hit a double, going 1 for 2 with two runs, two walks and an RBI. Jack Cornwell was 1 for 3 with a run and RBI. Will Ginder was 1 for 1 with two runs scored, also drawing a walk. Levi Parsons was 1 for 3 with an RBI, while Aiden Kostival was 1 for 4 with a run and two RBIs. Andrew Stephens was 1 for 4.
Cornwell got the start on the mound for Athens, pitching three innings. He allowed three runs — two earned — on six hits.
Ginder pitched two innings of relief, and was the winning pitcher of record. He allowed two earned runs on three hits, a walk and a strikeout.
Trainer worked the final two innings for the save. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits and two strikeouts.
Kurt Taylor worked into the sixth inning, giving up four earned runs on three hits, two walks and three strikeouts for Warren. Brett Gandee came on in relief to pitch the final two innings. He was tagged with six runs, five earned, on seven hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Warren had 11 hits in the loss, including three doubles. Taylor was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Evan Gandee was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored. Jacob Smeeks was 2 for 4. Brett Gandee had two RBIs and a single.
Athens was able to overcome six errors in the win, while Warren was charged with three errors.
Athens will be back in action all weekend, taking part in the Jim Jadwin Memorial Tournament in Chillicothe. The games will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Athens 10, Warren 7
Athens;000 207 1 — 10 10 6
Warren;021 022 0 — 7 11 3
Jack Cornwell, Will Ginder (4), Nate Trainer (6) and Aiden Kostival
Kurt Taylor, Brett Gandee (6) and Thomas Miller
WP — Ginder; LP — Gandee; SV — Trainer
