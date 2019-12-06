The Athens Bulldogs had a banner season in 2018-19.
Athens won 17 games, including winning an outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title — the program’s first since Joe Burrow and the Luehrman twins were in the starting lineup in 2014-15 — as well as winning a sectional championship.
The Bulldogs were expected to win last season thanks to a senior-laden lineup, and they did just that.
Now, the task for head coach Mickey Cozart and the Bulldogs is to reload.
Athens will have some new faces this season, but will still have the same expectations of winning big on the basketball court.
Athens graduated four key seniors from last year’s lineup — Eli Chubb, Logan Maxfield, Justin Hynes and Elijah Williams. The group were all multi-year starters for Cozart.
The Bulldogs will still have some familiar players back — Isaiah Butcher and Brayden Markins for example — but they’ll certainly have a different look this season.
Cozart said the early returns are good with what he’s seen on the practice court.
“It’s probably — I’m not even going to say probably — it’s the hardest working group that I’ve ever coached,” he said last week, before Athens opened its season with a win at Gallia Academy. “It’s 7:58 and we get out of practice at 8 o’clock, they’re still sprinting. They’re still battling. They compete with one another at a high level. When you can get a group that does that and there’s not any bickering, they just understand that we’re trying to make each other better. It’s a fun group to coach.”
Butcher will be Athens’ most experienced player. The 6-foot-4 senior is now a three-year starter, and can do a little bit of everything on the court.
Skilled enough to handle the ball and shoot outside, Butcher can also post up and rebound inside. That versatility could give opposing teams fits when it comes to limiting his production.
“When you have a big that can stretch the floor, knock down 3s, they have to come out and guard him and he’s athletic enough that he can take kids off the bounce,” Cozart said. “He’s a matchup nightmare for a lot of people and he’s had a great preseason. He’s doing everything we’re asking. He’s been vocal. He’s been a positive leader. I look for Isaiah to have probably his best year.”
Markins is another senior guard who played extensively a season ago. He sometimes filled a role in the starting lineup, or came off the bench if that was what was asked of him.
Markins will surely be looked upon to start every game and be one of Athens’ leaders this season.
“In my opinion, we had six starters last year and Markins was that sixth guy,” Cozart said. “He was getting the same amount of minutes as the other starters. His game has just elevated. He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now. The biggest area where I’ve seen him improve from last year to this year is just defensively. He’s turned into a guy that you’re going to have a hard time getting around. He’s athletic. He’s healthy. We’ll lean on Markins pretty heavy this year.”
Brayden Whiting is also a junior returning with experience. He got his feet wet with varsity basketball last season, coming off the bench as a sophomore.
Cozart said that experience will pay off for Whiting this year.
“He’s playing at a high level,” Cozart said. “We’re excited to see what the season brings for him. He’s ready to go.”
While Athens did graduate some key pieces, it certainly doesn’t lack for senior leadership. Including Butcher and Markins, Athens has six seniors on the roster.
Andrew Stephens is one of those seniors, and he’ll move into the point guard role vacated by Williams’ graduation.
“Andrew’s a smart kid,” Cozart said. “He’s ready to take over where Elijah passed the torch. It’s his turn to lead us. We’re excited for him.”
Nate Trainer could prove to be a key piece of the Bulldogs’ puzzle. A baseball and football standout, Trainer didn’t play basketball a year ago.
He’s back, and his athleticism will greatly benefit Athens. One of the Defensive Players of the Year in football in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, Cozart said that Trainer will bring that defensive mentality onto the basketball court.
“He wants to do all the tough stuff, all the dirty work,” Cozart said. “He’s not afraid to set screens. He’s going to go get rebounds and he’s going to keep the guy in front of him. He didn’t play last year. It took him a while to get back up to speed, but he’s there. He’s ready to roll.”
Reece Wallace and Jack Cornwell are two more seniors for Athens.
“Wallace can play,” Cozart said. “There’s no doubt about it. He had a great June. He’s definitely a guy that can come in and give us some good minutes.”
Cornwell, like Trainer, is back after not playing last season. A lefty ace on the mound in the spring, Cornwell is ready to contribute in basketball.
“Jack spent a lot of time with us starting in June, coming to individual workouts, and working on the areas that we felt he needed to focus on,” Cozart said. “He’ll get better as the season progresses.”
Juniors Will Matters and Joey Moore will also battle for minutes, as Athens has the benefit of relying strictly on upperclassmen this season.
Matters will serve as the team’s backup point guard.
“He’s going to play a lot,” Cozart said. “We envision him as a guy just like Markins’ role last year. We expect Will to be a big-time minutes player for us. He’s smart. He is a true point guard.”
Moore is coming off a dazzling season on the football field, as he engineered Athens’ offense from the quarterback position.
Cozart said Moore is still a little banged up from football, but that he certainly gives Athens another athlete to insert into the lineup.
“He’s going to be there,” Cozart said. “He’s going to be a guy that goes in and spells a Butcher. He’s another one that likes to be physical. He likes to set screens. He likes to rebound. He likes to bang on people. That’s the kind of player I really like.”
Athens’ league opener will come Tuesday at home against Nelsonville-York. The Bulldogs battled with Alexander for the league title last season, ultimately coming on top in both meetings with the Spartans. The first rematch comes Dec. 13 at Alexander.
Athens also hosts Meigs and reigning TVC-Ohio Player of the Year Weston Baer on Dec. 17, and travels to Vinton County on Dec. 20. The Bulldogs should have a good idea going into Christmas where they stand in the early portion of the league slate.
Athens may have some new faces in the starting lineup this season, but the goals haven’t changed. Cozart and the Bulldogs are still eyeing the top spot in the league, and a return trip to the district tournament.
“Our goals stay the same,” Cozart said. “We won a title last year. That’s always the goal. If we can make it to the Convo again, that’s great. We’re flying a little bit under the radar right now. We’ve got a good group here. We’re going to let their play do the talking.”
