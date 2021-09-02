JACKSON — The Athens Bulldogs added to their Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf lead.
The Bulldogs won the second league meet, taking an 18-stroke victory over second-place Alexander on Thursday.
The meet was held at the Franklin Valley Golf Course, in Jackson.
Athens, defending TVC-Ohio champions, are 12-0 in league play after posting a team score of 186.
Alexander has been second in both meets, and is 10-2 overall after a team round of 204.
Athens' Nathan Shadik was the overall medalist for the round. He posted a score of 41, earning medalist honors in both TVC-Ohio meets.
The Bulldogs' top three all shot in the 40s. Jay Choi was second on the team with a score of 44, followed by Milan Hall's 46. Carter Wharton rounded out Athens' team score with a 55.
The Bulldogs also had contributions from Sam Goldsberry (58) and Ely McCarthy (63) on Thursday.
Alexander was led by Stanley Viny. He had a score of 45, followed on his team by Landon Atha (50), Mason Morris (52), Jared Truax (57) and Mason Arbaugh (60).
Vinton County was third with a team score of 212, moving to 8-4 on the season.
The Vikings were led by Silas Allen (51), Isiah Allen (52), Eli Radabaugh (52) and Conner Hamon (57).
Wellston was fourth on Thursday with a team round of 228, moving to 6-6 on the TVC-Ohio season.
The Rockets were led by Will Briggs (42), Josh Jackson (57), Logan Martin (60) and Joel Pelletier (69).
Meigs came in fifth at 251, putting its TVC-Ohio record at 3-9. The Marauders were led by Landon McGee (55), Coen Hall (62), Gunnar Peavley (64) and Aiden Justice (70).
River Valley was sixth at 246, putting the Raiders at 3-9 in the league. Caunnor Clay led River Valley with a 54.
Nelsonville-York (0-12) didn't have a team score, with Jack McDonald and Noah Pierce each shooting rounds of 74.
