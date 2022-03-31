Athens enjoyed a winning start to the season on Thursday.
The Bulldogs rolled past Marietta, 14-0, in their softball opener.
The first five batters reached base and scored in the first inning, and Athens never looked back.
Abbi Bolin Ervin led the first inning off with a single, and Olivia Banks drove her home with a triple. Kendra Hammonds followed with a two-run home run, and Athens was off and running.
Kateyanne Walburn kept the inning doing with a double, followed by Ashleigh James' RBI single for a 4-0 lead.
Taylor Orcutt's RBI double scored Olivia Kaiser for a 5-0 lead in the first.
Banks was 4 for 4, adding two doubles. She scored three runs. Kendra Hammonds also had two hits.
