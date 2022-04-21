The Athens softball team rebounded for a 12-2 win at Meigs High School on Thursday.
The Bulldogs lost at Wellston, 8-3, on Wednesday.
Against Meigs, Athens collected 15 base hits, led by Olivia Banks.
Banks was 4 for 5 with a double and a triple. She scored three runs, driving in another run.
Kayla Hammonds was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs for Athens, while Kateyanne Walburn was 2 for 3 with a double, run and four RBIs.
Bailee Toadvine had a single, walk and two runs scored. Kendra Hammonds had a hit, run and two RBIs. Ashleigh James had a single and RBI. Mya Martin, Taylor Orcutt and Abbi Ervin each had hits and runs scored.
James pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and a walk. She struck out four.
Against Wellston on Wednesday, the Bulldogs fell behind by a run after an inning, then 4-0 after the third inning.
Wellston led 6-0 before Athens scored a run in the sixth. The Rockets added two in the bottom half of the sixth, with the Bulldogs scoring two runs in the top of the seventh.
Toadvine was 3 for 4 with a run for Athens. Kendra Hammonds was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Kayla Hammonds had a hit and two runs, while Banks had a single.
James pitched 4 1-3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Kendra Hammonds pitched the final 1 2-3 innings.
Hannah Potts pitched a complete game for Wellston, striking out four. Alyssa Peterson had three hits, including a home run and three RBIs.
Athens' record stands at 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division through Thursday game.
